New Data from Nonprofit MMI Reveals Rise in Men Seeking Credit Counseling Despite Higher Incomes

STAFFORD, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Money Management International (MMI), a leading national nonprofit credit counseling agency, reveals a striking shift: men are reaching out for credit counseling services in significantly higher numbers than previous years, and they carry more debt, even as they earn more income than their female counterparts.

In 2024, MMI saw a disproportionate year-over-year increase in single men seeking financial counseling and debt management, outpacing the increase among single women. While women still make up the majority (65%) of single clients at MMI, the rapid growth among men marks a potentially meaningful shift in financial behavior and, perhaps, the stigma surrounding financial instability.

"Traditionally, we've always seen more women than men reaching out for help," said Thomas Nitzsche, VP of Public Relations at MMI. "But this year, we're seeing an increase in men, particularly single men, making use of our services. Cultural pressure on men to appear financially strong can be a barrier, but finding cost-saving solutions starts with raising your hand and having tough conversations about financial health. It’s encouraging to see more men do that.”

Key Findings: Gender Disparities Among Single Clients in 2024

Increased engagement for males : Single men seeking credit counseling from MMI increased by 35% year-over-year, compared to a 24% increase among single women.

: Single men seeking credit counseling from MMI increased by year-over-year, compared to a increase among single women. Men earn more but still struggle : Single men reported an average gross income of $47,000 , roughly 15% higher than single women ($41,000), however, both groups faced a similar monthly budget shortfall of about $370.

: Single men reported an average gross income of , roughly 15% higher than single women ($41,000), however, both groups faced a similar monthly budget shortfall of about $370. Debt loads are heavier for men: Single men carried an average of $27,000 in unsecured debt, compared to $24,000 for single women.

Despite earning more, many men are still falling short each month and carrying more debt, showing that higher income alone doesn’t guarantee financial wellness.

"We’re seeing a more honest and open approach to money from men, especially younger single men," added Nitzsche. “Hopefully, this trend will continue, and more men will recognize the need to leverage new tools to achieve their goals. Whether it’s debt, budget gaps, or just the stress of trying to make ends meet — using readily-available resources like MMI is a smart move, and it works.”

For more financial counseling data insights, visit the MMI Consumer Distress Dashboard.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

