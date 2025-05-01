Canon U.S.A., Inc. Placed Among Country’s Best Customer Service Providers According to USA Today

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, was listed among the 600 companies recognized for offering the best customer service in America, according to USA TODAY and its research partner Plant-A Insights Group.

Canon earned 4 1/2 out of five stars in the Hardware, Electronics and Automobile industry category.1 Canon is one of a select group of companies cited for delivering the best customer experience using a variety of measures, including public data and a large-scale confidential online survey conducted among U.S. customers, according to the ranking's methodology.

More than 67,000 customers offered insights to USA TODAY across seven key categories of customer service treatment, including friendliness and appreciation of customers; professional competence; customer service; availability and accessibility; solution speed; solution orientation; and transparency and reliability.

“Customer service is a core part of our business, and we appreciate the recognition by USA Today that Canon U.S.A. ranks among the best in the country,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit. “This honor is a testament to the collective efforts and commitment of those who work in customer service and reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver outstanding support.”



Canon U.S.A., Inc. remains steadfast in its commitment to providing best-in-class service and support, empowering customers and channel partners alike while continuously raising the bar for industry standards.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

1 USA TODAY’s "America's BEST Customer Service 2025" recognizes the service providers, brick and mortar, and online retailers in the United States that provide the best customer service, based on a range of relevant metrics from the perspective of customers. The study involved an assessment of publicly accessible data and a large-scale confidential online survey conducted among U.S. customers.





Attachment