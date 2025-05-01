GTreasury Customer American Airlines Named Treasury & Risk 2025 Alexander Hamilton Award Finalist for Technology Excellence

CHICAGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that American Airlines has been named a Technology Excellence category finalist in Treasury & Risk’s 2025 Alexander Hamilton Awards. American Airlines uses GTreasury’s treasury and risk management platform to help achieve its treasury and financial goals.

Treasury & Risk’s 29th annual Alexander Hamilton Awards recognize companies taking big leaps forward in treasury, finance, and/or risk management through process innovation and technology implementation. The Technology Excellence Award category honors corporate treasury or finance departments for their implementation of innovative technology solutions that solve major problems, yield impressive results, and set precedents for best practices in treasury or finance.

“We’re proud to congratulate our customer American Airlines as one of just three finalists for the 2025 Alexander Hamilton Award for Technology Excellence,” said Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “American’s Collateral Management System, built from our configurable asset and transaction solution, is a first-of-its-kind solution that consolidates all treasury activities into one platform while addressing their specific need for detailed collateral management across their vast fleet. Their implementation has already increased accounting entry automation, freed up treasury staff hours, and established a new blueprint for asset-heavy businesses raising collateralized debt. It’s an especially great treasury technology success story, and we’re excited to see American’s team honored for its achievement.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury provides CFOs and Treasurers with The Clarity to Act on strategic financial decisions with the world’s most adaptable treasury platform, empowering them to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. Our industry leading solutions are purposefully designed to support every stage of treasury complexity, from Cash Visibility and Forecasting to Payments, Risk, Debt, and Investments. With GTreasury, financial leaders gain comprehensive connectivity across all banks and ERPs to build an orchestrated data environment, enabling rapid value realization with implementations up and running in weeks. Plus, our unmatched industry expertise ensures clients’ continued success through dedicated guidance and top-tier support. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (Dublin and London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

