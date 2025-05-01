AutoScheduler.AI Discusses How Disjointed Tech Wreaks Havoc on Distribution on Supply Chain Now Podcast

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, recently participated in a podcast on Supply Chain Now, the voice of supply chain. AutoScheduler CEO Keith Moore discussed how disjointed tech wreaks havoc on distribution with hosts Scott Luton and Jake Barr, who used AutoScheduler when he worked at P&G.

To listen to the podcast, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5m3bzn2vpls.

“Distribution centers and warehouses have no shortage of challenges, including labor shortages, increased demand, and disparate automation and technology that doesn’t integrate well,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “For enterprises serious about efficiency and resource maximization, AutoScheduler delivers dynamic orchestration tailored to warehouse complexities, ensuring every asset and process is optimized to support production, boost throughput, and drive profitability.”

On the podcast “The Logistics Problem No One Talks About: How Disjointed Tech is Wreaking Havoc on Distribution," AutoScheduler highlighted:

The real cost of scattered data and disconnected workflows. Many companies build buffers to account for the disjointed information, resulting in excess inventory, additional labor, and underutilized automation. Adding more space and crew also adds unnecessary costs. AutoScheduler improves the quality of work by eliminating the endless firefighting cycle of ensuring the right products arrive at the right place at the right time.





“These buffers, costs, and challenges that exist because of the disjointed nature of systems wouldn't exist in a perfect world because everything would just get where it needs to go,” adds Moore. “You would have optimized service at optimized cost. For example, a production schedule changes by the minute, so companies need to know what raw materials need to be brought to what line at what time. This must be perfectly orchestrated to get everything there so production continues running.”

Why traditional WMS and ERP solutions aren’t enough anymore. The traditional WMS is not designed to optimize a facility's overall constrained flows. An ERP doesn't plan in size buckets for less than a day, but most changes in the warehouse occur in minutes, not days. To meet customer delivery requirements, businesses need to know where inventory is, what inventory is going on which truck, how many pick processes are needed to get the inventory, and the capacity limits that the dock or production line can handle at a particular time. This can only be done with advanced mathematics like AI that can think further than the next 5, 10, or 20 minutes into the future.





“The snowball effect that as all these changes, dilemmas, and delays add up, so we need to take a smarter, better, forward-looking approach with available technology, rather than using the very limiting traditional platforms that are out there,” adds Moore.

How visibility and orchestration eliminate operational silos. Step one is to have a single pane of glass showing all the ingested data from the siloed units so you can pull together the threads that hold the data together and show how they will impact each other. AutoScheduler allows companies to have all the data in one place by integrating the data across platforms, giving businesses a single view of information, which enhances decision-making. Step two is predictivity — being able to examine the data, examine known boundaries and conditions inside your facility, and start to predict what will happen. Step three is "prescriptivity"—or orchestration—where you make decisions to optimize future outcomes.



“With orchestration, we take all the data, do scenario modeling to figure out where the world's going to break and where my bottlenecks are going to be, and then start to make tradeoffs to optimize outcomes - and at the end of the day, that optimized outcome is some combination of maximized service, minimized cost,” adds Moore.

AI’s role in integrating, predicting, and optimizing distribution workflows. It creates calm out of the chaos because you have taken the prescriptive steps to create a cadence of activities where the people running the operations know what to execute next without stopping and waiting. AI is evaluating all the different potential options for running a facility, not just for the next five minutes but for the next day or two, based on all known information.



What an intelligent, dynamic logistics platform looks like in action.



It harmonizes the data across all systems. It continuously and dynamically runs and understands exactly how each site needs to operate. It's configurable so that when we model a site inside our platform, it is tuned to that site to understand how it operates and runs. Identifies where the bottlenecks are – telling the who, what, where, and when.





“With AutoScheduler.AI, people inside of facilities can spend their valuable time on fighting actual fires and not on the management of overall orchestration of work,” says Moore.

