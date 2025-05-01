CMB Regional Centers Logistics Project Awarded I-956F Approval by USCIS

DALLAS, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that its Group 98 – Hillwood Commerce 71 project has received Form I-956F approval less than three months after filing with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

I-956F approval indicates that USCIS has confirmed the project meets all necessary EB-5 Immigrant-Investor Program requirements, making Group 98 investors eligible for immediate adjudication of their conditional green card (I-526E) petitions by USCIS.

“Securing I-956F approval is a critical milestone in the EB-5 process, and the continued speedy approvals of our projects in high-unemployment areas highlight the underwriting rigor we apply to our investment opportunities,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “With this approval, our Group 98 investors are that much closer to achieving their goal of permanent residency in the United States.”

Located in the growing business hub of Columbus (capital city of Ohio), Hillwood Commerce 71 will include the development and construction of two Class-A industrial logistics facilities, a wastewater treatment facility, and associated infrastructure improvements required to complete the redevelopment of the site. EB-5 funds will be utilized in all aspects of the development and construction activities of the project.

The approval continues the trend of record-setting USCIS approval timeframes for CMB EB-5 projects, far outpacing the USCIS-reported 14 months processing time (for 80% of cases) for I-956F petitions:

CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek (I-956F approved in 39 days)

CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments (I-956F approved in under five months)

CMB Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline (I-956F approved in just over six months)

CMB Group 93 – Coachella Valley (I-956F approved in three months)

CMB and Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood) have cultivated one of the most successful EB-5 lender-borrower relationships in the EB-5 space, with over 40 EB-5 projects and more than $500 million in EB-5 loan repayment to investors. Hillwood is among the largest and most successful developers in the United States and has developed projects for over 90 companies listed in either the Fortune 500 or Global 500.

Group 98 is the thirteenth CMB EB-5 partnership to achieve an I-956F approval under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).

Previously approved partnerships include:

CMB Group 78 – Hillwood California BTS

CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial

CMB Group 82 – Hazleton Logistics Park

CMB Group 83 – Hillwood SOMI Hayward

CMB Group 84 – Hillwood Daytona

CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments

CMB Group 87 – Kona Bay Hampton Hotel

CMB Group 88 – Hillwood Detroit Fairgrounds

CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek

CMB Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline

CMB Group 91 – Hillwood DTW Air Cargo

CMB Group 93 – Coachella Valley

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 28 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,600 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB, the EB-5 program, and Group 98 please visit the CMB website or contact us directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.