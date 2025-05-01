Greenville, SC, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS) Acquires Power Systems Testing Company in California

Growing NETA Field Services Capabilities & Expanding IPS Footprint on West Coast

Greenville, SC, May 1, 2025 - Integrated Power Services (IPS), a world-class provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, has acquired Power Systems Testing Company (PST), effective today. “This acquisition will add more NETA technical expertise to the IPS portfolio of product and service solutions on the West Coast,” says Shannon Moses, Senior VP & General Manager, IPS Power Management Division. “PST is a leading field service power systems company in California and will be complementary to our IPS field service operations in Carson.”



Established in 1975, PST has been the supplier of choice by government, public organizations and private companies for testing, field services, engineering and more for 50 years in California. PST provides electrical equipment evaluation; arc flash hazard analysis; extensive field services; ground fault, acceptance and maintenance testing; system commissioning; engineering; and more. PST’s values, guided by NETA standards and safety, together with the company’s numerous accreditations, certifications and its experienced NETA-trained technicians, add up to a well-respected company.



"We’re thrilled with the potential this partnership with IPS offers our customers and our employees,” says Dave Huffman, Area Manager at PST. “We look forward to sharing our NETA expertise, while at the same time, with the support of IPS, we will be able to provide our customers with more products and services.”



“With this acquisition we now have more than 500 field service technicians, including several hundred NETA accredited and IPS trained PowerPro techs to serve our customers,” says John Zuleger, IPS President and CEO. “We are keenly interested in adding to our NETA and PowerPro technical expertise, allowing us to serve a wide range of customers and their critical infrastructure needs with even greater efficiency.”



PST maintains its corporate headquarters in Northern California at 6736 Preston Ave, Suite E, Livermore, CA 94551. Two additional locations: one in Central California at 4688 West Jennifer Ave, Suite 105, Fresno, CA 93722, and another in Southern California at 600 S Grand Avenue, Suite 113, Santa Ana CA 92705, allow PST to deliver services throughout the state.





About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

