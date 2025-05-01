The Search Is on for 2025’s Most Investible Canadian Cleantech Ventures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Canada is now accepting applications for its fifth annual Foresight 50, a comprehensive spotlight on the 50 most investible cleantech companies across Canada to investors around the world. The initiative highlights companies with solutions to tackle the world’s biggest environmental and economic challenges.

Since 2021, the Foresight 50 program has been instrumental in connecting promising Canadian cleantech ventures with a global network of investors, ensuring crucial injections of capital to multiply the impact of their solutions. Collectively, past honourees have raised over $2.25B in capital, fueling the growth of innovative solutions that enhance productivity in key global industries and accelerate Canada's transition to a prosperous future economy.

Companies selected for the Foresight 50 will benefit from:

Investor networking: Opportunities to connect with relevant investment firms.

Opportunities to connect with relevant investment firms. International public relations: Increased visibility through Foresight-led media campaign.

Increased visibility through Foresight-led media campaign. Participation in the Foresight 50 Showcase: An in-person celebration for networking and investor connections.

An in-person celebration for networking and investor connections. Invite-only Investor Forum: Exclusive access to networking and panel sessions on the future of cleantech capital.

Foresight 50’s panel of judges is composed of leading cleantech investors, including: Olivia Hornby (Spring Impact Capital), Moien Giashi (GreenSky Ventures), Cheri Corbett (BDC), Nikhil Nayer (Rogue Insight Capital), and Dania Moazzam (RBCx). These investors will select this year’s 50 ventures based on their investability, potential economic and job growth impact, leadership team, environmental impact, and probability of success. Winners will be announced at the ceremony in Calgary, November 2025.

Who Should Apply?

Canadian cleantech ventures with strong leadership, a clear growth trajectory, and a bold vision for environmental and economic impact. Foresight is looking for:

Companies across all cleantech sectors—from clean energy and sustainable agriculture to carbon capture and beyond.

Ventures at any funding stage, from seed to post-Series B.

Teams seeking strategic connections with international investors.

Innovators looking for visibility, credibility, and accelerated growth on the global stage.

Submit your application by June 30, 2025.

Quotes

"Marking our fifth year of celebrating cleantech through our Foresight 50 underscores a vital reality: shining a bold spotlight on groundbreaking Canadian innovation is crucial now more than ever. Their ingenuity is beyond inspiring; they are the engine driving clean productivity across our nation, building a stronger and more sustainable future economy for Canada and the world." —Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

About Foresight Canada:

Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada’s largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.

The 2025 Foresight 50 Showcase is presented by Foresight Canada and Export Development Canada (EDC) . Media sponsor: Carbon Life Media .

Image: 2024 Foresight 50 Honourees, Carbon Life Media .

