Wildfire Community Preparedness Day: PEMCO urges PNW residents to prepare for hot and dry summer

SEATTLE, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the Pacific Northwest is just beginning to defrost from a wet and cold winter, PEMCO Insurance reminds residents that now is the time to prepare homes and neighborhoods for wildfire season. With Wildfire Community Preparedness Day approaching on Saturday, May 3, PEMCO is providing simple, proactive steps to reduce the risk of fire before dry, hot conditions set in.

While many people think large flames are the main danger are the main threat, it’s actually embers – tiny, windblown pieces of burning material that are often responsible for the most destruction. As many as 90% of homes and buildings damaged or destroyed in fires are first ignited by embers not the main fire. These small embers can travel up to a mile ahead of the fire, igniting homes and vegetation far beyond the initial spark.

“One ember can spell disaster for a home or even an entire neighborhood,” said Calvin Strong, Chief Claims Officer at PEMCO Insurance. “That’s why it’s so important to take action now. Things like cleaning your gutters, sealing up vents, and clearing away debris can make all the difference when embers are in the air.”

Here’s some simple ways you can prepare your home for wildfire season:

Clean your gutters. Accumulated leaves and needles provide tinder for floating embers.

Screen eave and foundation vents with 1/8-inch wire mesh to keep out blowing embers.

Remove boards, debris, and wood-handled tools stashed under decks. They can provide fuel for a fire that’s spreading along the ground.

Screen under decks with 1/8-inch mesh. This greatly reduces the risk of embers igniting an under-deck fire.

Break up wood fences with metal gates. Fire can easily run along a wood fence, meaning your fence can give fire a pathway straight to your house. A metal gate or shield can interrupt the flames.



And, some tips to keep in mind while you’re outside enjoying the warm weather:

Contain campfires by using designated fire pits or use rocks to create a ring around your campfire. Even better -- use a propane firepit!

To extinguish a campfire, pour water on the fire and fully drown all the embers.

Never use volatile liquids, like gasoline, to start a fire.

Avoid burning garbage, treated wood or yard waste.

For smokers, don’t discard smoldering cigarette butts – snuff them out and put them in a designated garbage container.



To learn more about wildfire preparedness and how to protect yourself, your property and your community, visit PEMCO.com/blog/wildfire.