PEMCO and Cal Raleigh Premiere New Ad that Explores the “Inside Baseball” of Insurance

SEATTLE, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEMCO Mutual Insurance is launching an advertising campaign designed to break through common perceptions and experiences of insurance. Featuring Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, a new ad focuses on PEMCO’s commitment to being the “insurance you get.”

Debuting March 26th, the new television and digital ad features Raleigh in an unexpected setting — a family kitchen. What starts as a frustrating effort to make sense of common insurance terms turns into a fun conversation, with Raleigh offering easy-to-understand, baseball-related translations.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The “Insurance You Get” campaign addresses the idea that to many people, insurance feels like “inside baseball” — full of complicated rules and language that require special knowledge to “get.” With Raleigh, PEMCO aims to help people better understand insurance and make their experience with insurance feel clearer, simpler, and relevant.

“Insurance is complex and at times, can feel anything but transparent,” said Cynthia La Rowe, PEMCO’s Chief Experience Officer. “At PEMCO, we believe it doesn’t have to be that way. We want people to understand how insurance works and why they need it. Partnering with Cal gave us an authentic and relatable way to help us convey that.”

The campaign is part of a broader partnership with Raleigh that PEMCO announced earlier this year, which also includes its Get Caught Reading program.

“Partnering with PEMCO is a perfect match; they’re a hometown team,” Raleigh said. “And the ad is fun — all about relating insurance to baseball in a way that makes sense here in the Northwest.”

The advertisement will begin airing across the Pacific Northwest on March 26th — opening day of the regular baseball season. The campaign will run on TV, digital media, and out of home media including airport TVs, buses, and Washington State Ferries. It will also be featured at Seattle Mariners baseball games at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for more than 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage, and pet insurance. We are honored to have been recognized five times as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.