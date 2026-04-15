PEMCO Poll: Top 5 Insurance Questions PNW Residents Get Wrong

SEATTLE, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new poll from PEMCO Mutual Insurance reveals that many Pacific Northwest residents misunderstand how their insurance works in everyday situations – from borrowed cars to fallen trees.

The latest PEMCO Northwest Poll quizzed Washington and Oregon residents on basic insurance concepts such as liability, rate factors, and claims. Across most questions, fewer than one-third of respondents chose the correct answer, highlighting widespread confusion about how common scenarios are actually covered.

When it comes to liability, take borrowing a friend’s car, for example. If you’re in a crash while driving a friend’s car, just 22% correctly said who’s responsible for covering the claim depends on the situation. Instead, 38% believe their own insurance would pay, while 28% say their friend’s policy would cover the damage.

Similarly, when a neighbor’s tree causes damage, most respondents point the finger at the wrong insurance policy. Only 26% correctly identified that your own homeowners policy typically pays for the damage from a neighbor’s tree, while 35% incorrectly say that neighbor’s insurance is liable.

The poll also found less than 1 in 5 respondents (18%) know that personal belongings stolen from inside a vehicle are generally covered by homeowners insurance, not auto insurance. And, only one in three correctly debunked the myth that red cars cost more to insure – only 32% correctly answered that vehicle color does not affect insurance rates.

And when asked what causes the most expensive home insurance claims in the Northwest, only 24% correctly identified water damage — with half of respondents incorrectly choosing house fires.

“Insurance shouldn’t feel like a guessing game,” said PEMCO Insurance spokesperson Jennifer Hawton. “Our poll shows that many Pacific Northwest residents aren’t always sure how coverage works in common scenarios — from borrowing a car to damage caused by a neighbor’s tree. Taking time to review your policy and talk with your insurer can help avoid surprises down the road.”

But, not all the news is bad. The poll also revealed some areas with stronger understanding: 60% of residents correctly said their insurance would cover them if they’re hit by an uninsured driver, and just over half (51%) understood that insurance companies in Washington and Oregon can’t charge whatever rates they want.

Likewise, 46% of residents correctly identified that anti-theft devices can help with auto insurance discounts, along with low mileage, good grades for student drivers, and more. However, most drivers overlooked the no. 1 way to reduce insurance costs – just one in five respondents (20%) identified increasing your deductible as the best way to lower the price of your auto policy.

To explore PEMCO’s Northwest Poll findings, visit pemco.com/blog/nw-polls.

For tips on understanding your coverage and protecting your home and vehicle, visit pemco.com.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 436 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region, 397 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, Washington Counties) yields an accuracy of +/- 5.0% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage and pet insurance. We’re proud to be named one of America’s Best Insurance Companies by Forbes for five straight years and recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in 2025. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.