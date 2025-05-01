Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter 2025 net income of $42.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $36.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period.

Adjusted operating income(1) for the first quarter of 2025 was $37.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $31.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period.

Highlights for the first quarter included:

Gross written premiums of $535.3 million, an increase of 16.7% compared to 2024;

Combined ratio of 90.5%;

Ex-Cat combined ratio of 88.3%;

Annualized return on equity of 20.5%; and,

Book value per share of $21.06, an increase of 6% compared to December 31, 2024.



Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "We delivered outstanding first quarter results, including adjusted operating income(1) which increased over 20% to $37.3 million, which is the best in Company history, and we achieved annualized return on equity of 20.5%. We continued our consistent and strong record of growth in underwriting performance as gross written premiums increased by approximately 17%, and we delivered a 90.5% combined ratio inclusive of 2.2 points of catastrophe losses. Our strong growth this quarter highlights the strength of our diversified business portfolio, with our global agriculture unit and our accident & health division each having a breakout quarter; we have highlighted these two areas as part of our intentional strategy to grow in areas less exposed to the P&C market."

"As we look out to the remainder of the year, we remain confident that the strength of our diversified business portfolio, the power of our Rule Our Niche strategy, our investment in technology and talent, and our track record for consistent execution, positions us to continue to deliver strong financial results that create long-term value for our shareholders."

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums ($ in thousands) Three months ended March 31, unaudited 2025 2024 %

Change Gross written premiums $ 535,326 $ 458,620 16.7 % Ceded written premiums $ (192,055 ) $ (171,520 ) 12.0 % Net retention 64.1 % 62.6 % NM (1) Net written premiums $ 343,271 $ 287,100 19.6 % Net earned premiums $ 300,366 $ 236,342 27.1 % (1)Not meaningful



The increase in gross written premiums for the first quarter of 2025, when compared to the same 2024 period, was driven by double-digit premium growth primarily from the agriculture and credit (re)insurance, accident & health and specialty programs divisions, partially offset by a decrease in gross written premiums in the global property division.

During the first quarter 2025, the Company updated its underwriting divisions to align with how management currently oversees the business, allocates resources and evaluates operating performance. The Company added a ninth division, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, which includes the Global Agriculture unit, previously reported with Global Property, and the Mortgage and Credit units, and focuses on specialty classes for which reinsurance provides a more attractive market entry. The Industry Solutions division is now the Construction & Energy Solutions division and the Inland Marine unit is now included in the Transactional E&S division. Programs is now Specialty Programs. Prior reporting periods have been conformed to reflect the new presentation.

Combined Ratio Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2025

2024

Non-cat loss and LAE 60.2 % 60.6 % Cat loss and LAE(1) 2.2 % 0.4 % Prior accident year development - LPT 0.0 % (0.1) % Loss Ratio 62.4 % 60.9 % Net policy acquisition costs 14.8 % 13.6 % Other operating and general expenses 14.0 % 16.0 % Commission and fee income (0.7) % (0.9) % Expense ratio 28.1 % 28.7 % Combined ratio 90.5 % 89.6 % Ex-Cat Combined Ratio(2) 88.3 % 89.2 % (1)Current accident year (2)Defined as the combined ratio excluding cat loss and LAE(1)



The loss ratio for the first quarter of 2025 increased 1.5 points when compared to the same 2024 period, due to higher catastrophe losses, primarily from convective storms in the Midwest and the California wildfires. Partially offsetting the increase in the cat loss and LAE ratio was improvement in the non-cat loss and LAE ratio driven by the business mix shift.

The expense ratio for the first quarter improved 0.6 points when compared to the same 2024 period due to earnings leverage partially offset by higher acquisition costs due to the business mix shift.

The expense ratios for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income $ in thousands Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2025 2024 Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents $ 4,041 $ 5,088 Fixed income 16,730 12,478 Equities 657 627 Alternative & strategic investments (2,097 ) 104 Net investment income $ 19,331 $ 18,297 Net unrealized gains on securities still held $ 5,491 $ 8,991 Net realized gains (losses) 1,350 (688 ) Net investment gains $ 6,841 $ 8,303



Net investment income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $1.0 million when compared to the same 2024 period, driven by increased income from our fixed income portfolio due to a higher yield and larger asset base. Partially offsetting the increase in income from our fixed income portfolio were (i) losses from the alternative and strategic investments portfolio due to the decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments, and (ii) less income from short-term investments driven by a lower yield.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $850.7 million at March 31, 2025 which represented an increase of 7.1% when compared to stockholders' equity of $794.0 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in the market value of our investment portfolio and net income.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,410,269 and $1,320,266, respectively) $ 1,397,508 $ 1,292,218 Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $250 and $243, respectively) 37,519 39,153 Equity securities, at fair value 108,075 106,254 Mortgage loans, at fair value 16,012 26,490 Equity method investments 88,588 98,594 Other long-term investments 37,646 33,182 Short-term investments, at fair value 308,042 274,929 Total investments 1,993,390 1,870,820 Cash and cash equivalents 112,916 121,603 Restricted cash 40,590 35,922 Premiums receivable, net 417,542 321,641 Reinsurance recoverables, net 902,970 857,876 Ceded unearned premium 232,147 203,901 Deferred policy acquisition costs 126,439 113,183 Deferred income taxes 26,984 30,486 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 87,089 87,348 Other assets 90,566 86,698 Total assets $ 4,030,633 $ 3,729,478 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,871,491 $ 1,782,383 Unearned premiums 708,347 637,185 Deferred ceding commission 45,544 40,434 Reinsurance and premium payables 243,083 177,070 Funds held for others 113,748 102,665 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 78,154 76,206 Notes payable 100,000 100,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 19,545 19,536 Total liabilities 3,179,912 2,935,479 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,402,879 and 40,127,908 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 404 401 Additional paid-in capital 721,186 718,598 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,047 ) (22,120 ) Retained earnings 139,178 97,120 Total stockholders’ equity 850,721 793,999 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,030,633 $ 3,729,478





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income ($ in thousands) Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2025 2024 Revenues: Net earned premiums $ 300,366 $ 236,342 Commission and fee income 1,976 2,026 Net investment income 19,331 18,297 Net investment gains 6,841 8,303 Other income 13 — Total revenues 328,527 264,968 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 187,309 143,914 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 86,551 69,774 Interest expense 1,834 2,727 Amortization expense 337 388 Other expenses 1,061 1,188 Total expenses 277,092 217,991 Income before income taxes 51,435 46,977 Income tax expense 9,377 10,193 Net income 42,058 36,784 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 42,058 $ 36,784 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains and losses on investments: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax 12,255 (5,418 ) Reclassification adjustment for losses on securities no longer held, net of tax (182 ) (908 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 12,073 (6,326 ) Comprehensive income $ 54,131 $ 30,458





Share and Per Share Data ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2025 2024 Weighted average basic shares 40,196,416 39,108,351 Weighted average diluted shares 41,680,595 41,085,136 Basic earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 0.94 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.90 Basic adjusted operating earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.79 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.75 Annualized ROE(1) 20.5 % 21.7 % Annualized adjusted ROE(2) 18.2 % 18.3 % Annualized ROTE(3) 22.9 % 25.0 % Annualized adjusted ROTE(4) 20.3 % 21.1 % March 31 December 31 2025 2024 Shares outstanding 40,402,879 40,127,908 Fully diluted shares outstanding 42,234,957 42,059,182 Book value per share $ 21.06 $ 19.79 Fully diluted book value per share $ 20.14 $ 18.88 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 18.08 $ 16.80 (1)Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (2)Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (3)Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period (4)Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period



Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2025 2024 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Income as reported $ 51,435 $ 42,058 $ 46,977 $ 36,784 Less (add): Net investment gains 6,841 5,594 8,303 6,501 Net impact of loss portfolio transfer — — 241 189 Other income 13 11 — — Other expenses (1,061 ) (868 ) (1,188 ) (930 ) Adjusted operating income $ 45,642 $ 37,321 $ 39,621 $ 31,024



Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2025 2024 Income before income taxes $ 51,435 $ 46,977 Add: Interest expense 1,834 2,727 Amortization expense 337 388 Other expenses 1,061 1,188 Less: Net investment income 19,331 18,297 Net investment gains 6,841 8,303 Other income 13 — Underwriting income $ 28,482 $ 24,680



Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 Stockholders' equity $ 850,721 $ 692,272 $ 793,999 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 87,089 88,137 87,348 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 763,632 $ 604,135 $ 706,651



