MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ROCKVILLE, MD, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following investor conference this month:

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference (New York). Members of MacroGenics’ management team will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10:30am ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.





A webcast of the above presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of

