 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
2 May 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 1 May 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 18,381
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 365.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 376.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):368.452424


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of     394,103 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,351,704 have voting rights and 2,996,099 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE         368.45242418,381


Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
817369.0008:16:19LSE  
810367.0008:30:05LSE  
813365.5010:26:39LSE  
425367.0010:42:39LSE  
459367.0010:42:40LSE  
424367.0010:42:41LSE  
325367.0010:42:41LSE  
126367.0010:42:41LSE  
199367.0010:42:41LSE  
325367.0010:42:41LSE  
266367.0010:42:41LSE  
59367.0010:42:41LSE  
74367.0010:42:42LSE  
251367.0010:42:42LSE  
325367.0010:42:44LSE  
236367.0010:42:44LSE  
89367.0010:42:44LSE  
325367.0010:42:44LSE  
152367.0010:42:44LSE  
173367.0010:42:44LSE  
37367.0010:42:44LSE  
288367.0010:42:44LSE  
325367.0010:42:44LSE  
81367.0010:42:44LSE  
244367.0010:42:44LSE  
435367.0010:43:36LSE  
259367.0010:43:37LSE  
408367.0010:43:38LSE  
325367.0010:43:38LSE  
69367.0010:43:38LSE  
256367.0010:43:38LSE  
325367.0010:43:38LSE  
53367.0010:43:38LSE  
272367.0010:43:38LSE  
465367.0010:43:38LSE  
454367.0010:43:39LSE  
282367.0010:43:39LSE  
43367.0010:43:39LSE  
468367.0010:43:40LSE  
469367.0010:43:41LSE  
12367.0010:43:41LSE  
313367.0010:43:41LSE  
325367.0010:43:41LSE  
119367.0010:43:41LSE  
206367.0010:43:41LSE  
476368.5011:14:46LSE  
15369.0011:50:05LSE  
795369.0011:50:36LSE  
203369.0011:50:36LSE  
260369.0011:50:36LSE  
433369.0011:50:36LSE  
441371.5014:35:19LSE  
309371.5014:35:19LSE  
233375.0015:30:26LSE  
212373.5015:30:32LSE  
164373.5015:42:53LSE  
93373.5016:10:58LSE  
778376.0016:15:10LSE  
763376.0016:15:13LSE  


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


