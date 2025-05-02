Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 692 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
24 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 16133.2933.7032.90338 260
 MTF CBOE3 83933.2833.7032.90127 762
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
25 April 2025Euronext Brussels9 02633.6533.8533.45303 725
 MTF CBOE3 43133.6533.8033.45115 453
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
28 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 35334.0634.3533.85352 623
 MTF CBOE3 64734.0734.3533.85124 253
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
29 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 52934.0334.2033.65358 302
 MTF CBOE3 47134.0634.1533.90118 222
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
30 April 2025Euronext Brussels8 76933.6933.9033.25295 428
 MTF CBOE3 46633.6833.8533.25116 735
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 66 69233.7534.3532.902 250 763

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 700 shares during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
24 April 202520032.9032.9032.906 580
25 April 202540033.5033.6033.4013 400
28 April 20251 00033.9234.1033.8033 920
29 April 202530033.6733.7033.6010 101
30 April 202580033.5433.7533.3026 832
Total2 700   90 833


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
24 April 20251 00033.4333.6533.2033 430
25 April 202560033.7333.8033.7020 238
28 April 20251 10033.0434.2033.8536 344
29 April 202590034.0934.2033.9030 681
30 April 202520033.8033.8033.806 760
Total3 800   127 453

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 367 shares.

On 30 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 152 105 own shares, or 5.81% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

