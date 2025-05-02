Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 692 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|24 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 161
|33.29
|33.70
|32.90
|338 260
|MTF CBOE
|3 839
|33.28
|33.70
|32.90
|127 762
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|25 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 026
|33.65
|33.85
|33.45
|303 725
|MTF CBOE
|3 431
|33.65
|33.80
|33.45
|115 453
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|28 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 353
|34.06
|34.35
|33.85
|352 623
|MTF CBOE
|3 647
|34.07
|34.35
|33.85
|124 253
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 529
|34.03
|34.20
|33.65
|358 302
|MTF CBOE
|3 471
|34.06
|34.15
|33.90
|118 222
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|30 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 769
|33.69
|33.90
|33.25
|295 428
|MTF CBOE
|3 466
|33.68
|33.85
|33.25
|116 735
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|66 692
|33.75
|34.35
|32.90
|2 250 763
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 700 shares during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 April 2025
|200
|32.90
|32.90
|32.90
|6 580
|25 April 2025
|400
|33.50
|33.60
|33.40
|13 400
|28 April 2025
|1 000
|33.92
|34.10
|33.80
|33 920
|29 April 2025
|300
|33.67
|33.70
|33.60
|10 101
|30 April 2025
|800
|33.54
|33.75
|33.30
|26 832
|Total
|2 700
|90 833
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 April 2025
|1 000
|33.43
|33.65
|33.20
|33 430
|25 April 2025
|600
|33.73
|33.80
|33.70
|20 238
|28 April 2025
|1 100
|33.04
|34.20
|33.85
|36 344
|29 April 2025
|900
|34.09
|34.20
|33.90
|30 681
|30 April 2025
|200
|33.80
|33.80
|33.80
|6 760
|Total
|3 800
|127 453
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 367 shares.
On 30 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 152 105 own shares, or 5.81% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment