Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Size to Hit USD 5.19 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Congenital Heart Defect Cases – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.58% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market is experiencing sustained growth due to increasing cases of congenital heart defects, development in catheter-based procedures technology, and high demand for minimally invasive treatments. Favorable government policies, improved awareness, and enhanced pediatric health infrastructure promote market growth. With an emphasis on early detection and innovation, the market will continue to expand, especially in emerging economies where pediatric patient pools are rising.





The U.S. Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market was estimated at USD 0.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. led the North American Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market in 2023 due to strong healthcare infrastructure, high volume of procedures, and early adoption of new pediatric cardiac devices. The presence of major players and established pediatric cardiac centers strengthens its leading status.

Key Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Companies Profiled in the Report

NuMed Inc.: Z-6 Balloon Catheter, Tyshak II Balloon Catheter

Medtronic: Harmony Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System, Melody Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve

GE Healthcare: Vivid Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems, LOGIQ E10 Ultrasound

Gore Medical: CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder, HELEX Septal Occluder

Abbott: Amplatzer Septal Occluder, Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder

Cordis: PALMAZ Blue Balloon-Expandable Stent, Sleek OTW Catheter

Edwards Lifesciences: SAPIEN XT Transcatheter Heart Valve, SAPIEN 3 Ultra System

Siemens Healthineers: ACUSON SC2000 Ultrasound System, ARTIS icono angiography systems

Toshiba Medical Systems (Canon Medical Systems): Aplio i-series Ultrasound, Alphenix Interventional Systems

Biotronik: Orsiro Mission Drug-Eluting Stent, Passeo-18 Lux Drug-Coated Balloon

Terumo Corporation: Misago Peripheral Self-Expanding Stent, Glidewire GT Guidewire

Boston Scientific Corporation: ACURATE neo Aortic Valve System, Ranger Drug-Coated Balloon

Cardinal Health: Cordis ADROIT Guiding Catheter, Cordis EMPIRA Pre-dilatation Balloon

B. Braun SE: SeQuent Please NEO Drug-Eluting Balloon, Coroflex ISAR NEO Stent

MicroPort Scientific Corporation: Firehawk Rapamycin Target Eluting Stent, VitaFlow Transcatheter Aortic Valve

Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.28 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.19 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.58% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Device Type, Transcatheter Heart Valves Segment Dominates the Market, Closure Devices to Register Fastest Growth

The transcatheter heart valves segment dominated the pediatric interventional cardiology market with a 35.2% market share in 2023 because of its major contribution to the treatment of complex congenital heart diseases through minimally invasive interventions. These valves provide essential solutions for pediatric patients who are not good candidates for open-heart surgery. Their capacity to minimize hospital stays, decrease procedural risks, and facilitate faster recovery times has made them a popular option among pediatric cardiologists. In addition, advances in technology and better device designs optimized for smaller body structures have broadened their use in children. Good clinical results, combined with more regulatory clearances and rising experience of interventional cardiologists, also helped them achieve market leadership in 2023.

The Closure Devices segment will show the fastest growth rate in the pediatric interventional cardiology market throughout the forecast period. The expansion is fueled primarily by the increase in the prevalence of atrial septal defects (ASDs), ventricular septal defects (VSDs), and patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) in children. Closure devices provide a minimally invasive, highly effective technique for treating such conditions, particularly in younger patient groups. Developments in the miniaturization of devices and more advanced delivery systems have improved safety and efficacy for pediatric use.

By Procedure, Congenital Heart Defect Correction Procedures Segment Dominates the Market

The congenital heart defect correction Procedures segment led the pediatric interventional cardiology market with a 41.7% market share in 2023 because of the high incidence of congenital heart anomalies among infants and newborns worldwide. These procedures, such as septal defect closure and valve repair, are vital to enhancing survival rates and improving the quality of life in children. The trend towards minimally invasive methods has improved procedural results and shortened recovery periods, increasing the acceptability of such interventions. Raised awareness, better diagnosis at an early stage with prenatal and neonatal screening, and improvement in interventional instruments further added to the dominance of this segment during 2023.

By End User, the Hospitals Segment Dominates the Market

The Hospitals segment led the pediatric interventional cardiology market with a 68.9% market share in 2023 because of the presence of sophisticated medical infrastructure, pediatric cardiology units with specialized facilities, and experienced interventional cardiologists. Hospitals are usually the first point of treatment for complicated congenital heart disease and provide holistic services such as diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring after the procedure. Their possession of state-of-the-art imaging equipment, catheterization labs, and emergency services also reinforces their leading status. Also, positive reimbursement policies, government assistance for pediatric care, and the availability of multidisciplinary teams are factors that contribute to the increasing trend towards hospitals handling pediatric interventional cardiology procedures.

Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Closure Devices

Catheters

Guidewires

Balloons

Stents

Others

By Procedure

Angioplasty

Coronary Thrombectomy

Congenital Heart Defect Correction

Catheter-based Valve Implantation

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Insights

North America Dominates the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America dominated the pediatric interventional cardiology market with a 38.5% market share in 2023, with its established healthcare infrastructure, increased usage of state-of-the-art interventional treatments, and widespread presence of prominent medical device manufacturers. The support of favorable reimbursement policies, increased awareness among healthcare professionals and parents, and extensive research and development activities also contribute to dominance in the market. The region also enjoys a strong network of pediatric cardiologists and specialized centers for better diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects in infants and children.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the pediatric interventional cardiology market over the forecast period. The growth is being driven by a growing pediatric population, rising cases of congenital heart diseases, and enhanced access to quality care. Government investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding early intervention in cardiac care, and growing medical tourism opportunities in countries such as India and China are driving market growth.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) in Pediatric Population (2023), by Region

5.2 Prescription Trends for Pediatric Cardiology Drugs (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Adoption Trends in Pediatric Interventional Cardiology (2020-2032), by Region

5.4 Healthcare Spending on Pediatric Interventional Cardiology, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

5.5 Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Hospital Admissions and Patient Demographics (2023)

5.6 Research and Development Trends in Pediatric Interventional Cardiology (2020-2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market by Device Type

8. Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market by Procedure

9. Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

