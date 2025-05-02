Bitget Wallet Partners With Paydify to Expand Global Crypto Acceptance

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced its integration with Paydify , a universal crypto payment gateway, becoming Paydify's first wallet integration partner. The integration enables merchants to accept stablecoin payments from Bitget Wallet users, streamlining crypto payment infrastructure and expanding the practical use of digital assets in everyday settings.

Through the integration, Bitget Wallet users can pay with USDT and USDC at select physical and online merchants via Paydify's infrastructure. Merchants receive instant settlement in stablecoins without needing to manage blockchain-specific setups. Thousands of transactions have been completed in the pilot phase. The service is set to expand globally across industries such as retail, travel, hospitality, gaming, and e-commerce. Broader token support and compatibility with additional wallets are also on the roadmap, with the goal of enabling payments in any token on any chain.

This partnership forms part of Bitget Wallet's broader PayFi strategy, which focuses on expanding crypto from holding and trading to active usage in real-world scenarios. "Our goal is to make crypto more usable for everyday needs, and Paydify helps reduce the complexity merchants face. By integrating an open payment layer, we're moving closer to this goal." said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Bitget Wallet is among the first major wallets to implement a stablecoin payment use case at the point of sale. We aim to support over 10,000 merchants globally in the next few years."

Paydify was developed to address long-standing fragmentation in crypto payments, where chain and wallet compatibility often hinder merchant adoption. It allows businesses to accept crypto from any wallet without the need for custom integration. According to the latest Onchain Report , 31% of global users cite limited merchant acceptance as a key barrier to using crypto for payments. Paydify aims to bridge this gap by offering instant settlement and minimizing onboarding complexity.

"Our integration with Bitget Wallet provides the opportunity to test and refine a merchant-focused payment experience in real conditions," said Pakning Luk, Director of Strategy at Paydify. "We believe crypto should work as easily as any mainstream payment method. Our aim is to offer a seamless and reliable framework for digital asset payments that meets the needs of both users and businesses."

To support merchant onboarding, businesses that sign up through Bitget Wallet will receive waived settlement fees and early access to upcoming features during the pilot period. Interested merchants can learn more or apply to join at: https://www.paydify.com/en/sign_up

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

About Paydify

Paydify is a universal gateway enabling crypto payments across all wallets and blockchain networks. Built for both online and offline merchants, Paydify provides instant settlement and universal connectivity — making crypto payments practical for global commerce. Paydify operates with a mission to unify the fragmented blockchain ecosystem and make digital payments accessible to businesses everywhere.

