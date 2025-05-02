WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Notification of Director Change 2 May 2025

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

2 May 2025

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

(the “Issuer”)

Directorship Changes

The Issuer wishes to announce that Roisin Dixon has resigned as a Director of the Issuer and that Fergal Molony has been appointed as a Director of the Issuer, in each case with effect from 2 May 2025.

As at the date hereof, the Directors of the Issuer are as follows:

Bryan Governey;

Fergal Molony;

Rhys Owens; and

Sarah Warr.

Terms used in this announcement but not defined shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 17 April 2025.

For further information please contact europesupport@wisdomtree.com