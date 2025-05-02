Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Projected to Reach USD 90.29 Billion by 2032 | Sustainability Mandates and Packaging Innovation Fuel Global Growth

Austin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market is projected to reach USD 90.29 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.14% from 2024 to 2032.

Download PDF Sample of Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6793





This rapid expansion is underpinned by international policy shifts toward carbon neutrality and circular economy models, along with major investments in bio-based alternatives across industries.

The emergence of bioplastics and biopolymers as sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based plastics is rapidly growing, for a lower carbon footprint, biodegradability, and in line with global climate commitments. However, increasing bans on single-use plastics, particularly across various countries legislated by mechanisms like the EU Directive (EU) 2019/904 and the Plastic Waste Management Rules in India, are transforming the entire market landscape. In addition, rising investments in bio-based R&D by public and private stakeholders in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe are improving the performance and cost-competitiveness of bio-based industrial materials in comparison to their petrochemical counterparts.

In 2023, the United States market size is USD 2.29 billion 2023 which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.68% between 2024 and 2032, reaching USD 16.68 billion by 2032. It is owing to leading manufacturing infrastructure in the United States, the key regulatory & policy framework supporting sustainable materials, and high consumer demand for sustainable products & materials. This is something that the U.S. government has also been trying to reduce dependency on with policies and incentives like the USDA BioPreferred Program that encourages the use of bio-based products, and bio-energy across federal agencies as well as the commercial sector. Moreover, growing awareness among consumers and brands with respect to environmental effects has resulted in increasing demand for biodegradable & compostable packaging materials with high adoption in food & beverage along with personal care applications in a leading packaging segment.

Key Players:

BASF SE (Ecoflex, Ecovio)

Evonik Industries AG (RESOMER, VESTAMID Terra)

Eastman Chemical Company (Tritan Renew, Naia)

Dow Chemical Company (Agility CE, ELVALOY)

Arkema Group (Rilsan Clear, Pebax Rnew)

Perstorp Holding AB (Capa, Akestra)

LG Chem Ltd. (IFB, LUCEL)

LANXESS AG (Durethan ECO, Pocan ECO)

ExxonMobil Chemical (Exxelor, Achieve Advanced PP)

UPC Technology Corporation (Biopolyol, Polymol)

Wacker Chemie AG (VINNEX, VINNAPAS Eco)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (TENAC, Leona)

Hexion Inc. (ECO-LOY, VeoVa)

PolyOne Corporation (OnFlex BIO, Geon BIO)

Shandong Hongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (HX-BIO, HX-GREEN)

Grupa Azoty ZAK S.A. (BIO-ZAK, OXO-BIO)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (BioPET, BioPA)

Meltem Kimya (MELBIO, MELGREEN)

KLJ Group (KLJ 610 Bio, KLJ 810 Bio)

Vertellus Holdings LLC (Citroflex, FlexaTrac-DME)

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.90 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 90.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable)

•By Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture, Automotive & Transportation, Coatings & Adhesives) Key Drivers • Growing consumer preference for sustainable and biodegradable materials drives the bioplastics & biopolymers market growth.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of around 46% in 2023. It is due to strong manufacturing ability, a rise in environmentally conscious entrepreneurship trends, and active governmental support in the region to utilize biodegradable materials. The bio-based alternatives to petroleum-derived plastics are being aggressively promoted by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea through policies, incentives, and plastic waste reduction regulations. The adoption of bioplastics is also fueled by legislative actions in various regions, such as the ban on single-use plastic products in China and the plastic waste management rules in India, which are likely to have a positive impact on bioplastics adoption across packaging, agriculture, textile, and other end-use industries. Moreover, a still larger consumer market and rapidly growing economies with increasing demand for sustainable packaging, especially in food & beverage and consumer goods sectors, are the major input characteristics of Asia-Pacific.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Bio-based plasticizers held the largest market share, around 68% in 2023. It is because of their environmentally safe nature, better compatibility with diversified polymers, and rising demand for bio-plasticizers in the packaging and consumer goods market. Renewable resource-based plasticizers are a new generation of sustainable plasticizers made from bio-sourced materials like soybean oil, castor oil, and citric acid are receiving more attention over traditional phthalate plasticizers (widely used plasticizers in industry), due to the health and environmental issues of phthalate plasticizers. Due to regulations by various regulatory bodies across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific about the use of hazardous plasticizers in consumer products, the demand for bio-based plasticizers has been projected to increase rapidly. In addition, bio-based plasticizers tend to be more biodegradable, less toxic, and perform better in terms of flexibility, thermal stability, and durability.

By Application

The agriculture & horticulture segment held the largest market around 34%, in 2023. It is owing to driving forces, including increasing demand for sustainable farming solutions and the need for environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional plastic materials. Bioplastics are used on a large scale in mulch films, seedling trays, pots, and greenhouse clips at farm and garden areas, where they exist as polluting factors due to soil pollution and environmental degradation caused by fossil-based plastic. In this regard, PLA and starch blends are economical alternatives to conventional polymers, since biodegradable and compostable biopolymers not only exist, they also decompose to harmless elements, and composting does not pollute the field as a consequence. The growing trend for sustainable agriculture, coupled with favorable government initiatives to reduce plastic waste, coupled with their widespread application in agrochemicals, is another factor propelling the bioplastics market segment.

If You Need Any Customization on Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6793

Recent Developments

In February 2024 , NatureWorks LLC announced the commissioning of its new fully integrated Ingeo PLA manufacturing facility in Thailand, targeting an annual production capacity of 75,000 metric tons, to meet Asia-Pacific's surging demand for bio-based plastics.

, NatureWorks LLC announced the commissioning of its new fully integrated Ingeo PLA manufacturing facility in Thailand, targeting an annual production capacity of 75,000 metric tons, to meet Asia-Pacific's surging demand for bio-based plastics. In January 2024 , TotalEnergies Corbion expanded its PLA resin product line with the launch of a new heat-resistant grade, catering to rigid packaging and hot-fill beverage applications in Europe and the U.S.

, TotalEnergies Corbion expanded its PLA resin product line with the launch of a new heat-resistant grade, catering to rigid packaging and hot-fill beverage applications in Europe and the U.S. In December 2023, BASF SE and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd. signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop next-generation starch blend biopolymers customized for the Chinese agricultural and packaging sectors.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion

Read Our Trending Reports:

Biopolymers Market Share & Forecast to 2032

Biofuel Enzymes Market Trends Research by 2032

Fluoropolymers Market Analysis by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.