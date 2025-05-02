Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces Super Mom Beach Package Available with Mother's Day Stays in Destin, Florida

Destin, Fla., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Mother’s Day Survey commissioned by OpenTable among 1,500 consumers who will be celebrating Mother’s Day this year revealed that 44% Moms say that having someone else take the lead on decisions is what makes the day special. In addition, 64% reported prioritizing a waterfront or scenic view for their celebratory meal. To help moms achieve their preferred Mother’s Day, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties has introduced its Super Mom Mother’s Day Package to make it easy for spouses, families and friends to secure an affordable Destin vacation rental for the Mother’s Day holiday. The Super Mom Mother's Day Package includes calming gifts and savings of 10% off* for stays of three nights or more for Mother's Day. In addition to spending coveted time with loved ones at the beach, Mom will appreciate the savings and treasure her calming beach getaway that can easily include a scenic waterfront meal.

“We have been helping families plan the perfect Mother’s Day getaway for 40 years,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “Once you figure out that what mom really wants is to relax and not have to do the planning, it is easy to see why a beach vacation is a great choice. She wants her family to enjoy themselves while she gets to rest, relax, and enjoy lazy days at the beach.”

One of the joys of a Destin vacation rental is the fully equipped kitchen, making it easy for families to prepare breakfast for mom to be enjoyed in bed or outside on the balcony, porch or pool deck. If Mom prefers a traditional Mother's Day Brunch, there are many Destin brunch options with spectacular coastal views to satisfy Mom's craving. Families who book the Super Mom package will also receive a gift of soothing flavored teas (pomegranate, lemon and mint) to help Mom further relax on her beach getaway.

With Newman-Dailey’s collection of vacation rentals only steps from Destin’s soft white sand beaches, spending time at the beach can be enjoyed any time of day. Most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals include complimentary daily beach service, providing two beach chairs and an umbrella on the beach for Mom’s enjoyment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day of her stay. Whether relaxing and reading a book, splashing in the surf, building sandcastles, taking a beach walk, or playing a game, Mom will be rewarded with scenic views and calming breezes.

For Moms who appreciate retail therapy, the Destin and 30A areas offer an abundance of local boutiques as well as luxury brand retailers. In Miramar Beach, Silver Sands Premium Outlets offers big savings on designer merchandise at outlet stores, including Coach, Cole Haan, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors, and Saks Off 5th, among many others. As a bonus, Newman-Dailey’s Mother’s Day package includes a Silver Sands Premium Outlets travel kit with a sleep mask along with a digital coupon book good toward hundreds of dollars in savings. Along Scenic Highway 30A, boutique shopping and art galleries are plentiful, making it easy for Mom to uncover a one-of-a-kind find.

As the OpenTable survey revealed, Mom prioritizes a waterfront view for her Mother’s Day meal, and fortunately, dining in Destin with a view is effortless. Families may save time and money by making dinner for Mom at their Gulf-front vacation rental, where mom can watch the waves roll in from the comfort of her vacation home. For Moms who prefer to be served, there are many family-friendly dining options in the Destin area with a waterfront view. Local favorite, the Crab Trap at James Lee Park features a wide variety of fresh local seafood, classic kid favorites and direct access to the beach with playground and beach bar. Also in Miramar Beach, Pompano Joe's restaurant and Surf Hut offer more family-friendly options with spectacular Gulf views and beach access. In Destin, families can dine overlooking the Harbor at Dewey Destin's Harborside location, which features fresh local seafood served by the Destin family. To dine overlooking the Bay, Lulu's in Destin and North Beach Social in Santa Rosa Beach provide a sandy beach for the kids while serving local favorites such as the Popper Burger, "The Carson" Chicken Sandwich, and fresh fish tacos.

During the Mother’s Day weekend, the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County hosts their annual ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival (May 12-13) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. For three decades, ArtsQuest has enchanted moms and families with works of art by more than 100 artists from around the country along with musical entertainment, ImagiNation hands-on arts for kids, student exhibits and more.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties represents a diverse array of vacation rentals in Destin, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach and along Scenic Highway 30A, ranging from Gulf front condominiums to private beach homes. Newman-Dailey’s Mother's Day special offers savings of 10% off* stays of three nights from May 1-17, 2025 at participating properties. *Some restrictions may apply. Travelers may book online at DestinVacation.com using Promo Code: SUPERMOM or call (850) 837-1071 between 9 AM and 5 PM CST for personal service.

