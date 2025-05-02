Coalesce Honors Data Leaders Driving Innovation with 2025 GOAT Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce, the AI-powered data transformation and governance company, announced the 2025 Greatest of All Transformers (GOAT) award recipients, honoring data professionals at the forefront of modern data management practices.

In an industry that’s driving business analytics and AI innovation, it’s easy to forget that behind every breakthrough is a team of humans—data engineers, data architects, data scientists, data analysts, and data ops—who make the magic happen. At Coalesce, we call them Data Transformers.

We created the Greatest of All Transformers (GOAT) program to honor the people doing the hard, often invisible work of building the foundation for business intelligence and AI innovation, ultimately transforming how organizations manage and deliver data.

Now in its second year, the GOAT program recognizes members of Coalesce’s Data Transformers community —forward-thinking data engineers, data architects, and industry leaders, who share a passion for solving real-world challenges while redefining what is possible with data. These leaders represent a global community pushing the boundaries of innovation and shaping the future of business through cutting-edge data solutions, automation, and collaboration.

2025 GOAT of the Year Award

In addition to recognizing the full class of 2025 GOATs, Coalesce is proud to name Gu Xie, Head of Data at Group 1001, as the 2025 GOAT of the Year—a singular honor awarded to an individual who leads the way in innovation while upholding best practices in data engineering and data operations to ensure long-term success. Gu’s work exemplifies leadership in building future-ready data infrastructure, streamlining operations, and driving long-term strategic success across the enterprise.

Under Gu’s leadership, the data team at Group 1001 Innovations has modernized its data stack, strengthened data quality, and built scalable systems that enable faster, smarter decision-making across the business .

The Class of 2025 GOAT Honorees

Alongside Gu, Coalesce is also recognizing the Class of 2025 GOAT Honorees—a cohort of standout contributors whose work drives the future of the data industry. The list includes data professionals from Fortune 500 enterprises, fast-moving startups, sports teams, and consulting firms from around the world. These GOATs demonstrate excellence in practice, leadership in community, and an unrelenting focus on solving complex data challenges.

“The GOAT program is our way of recognizing the people who are actively shaping the future of the data industry through innovation and collaboration,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and co-founder of Coalesce. “Gu Xie and the entire class of 2025 GOATs exemplify leadership in this ever-evolving space. We’re excited to support and celebrate their accomplishments now and in the future.”

Class of 2025 GOAT Honorees

North America

Frank Bell, ITS Consulting

Dane Bernhardt, HUB International

Ajay Bidani, Powell Industries

Patrick Buell, Hakkoda

Jimmy Ched’homme, TubeScience

Naveen Chidiri

Andrew Crisp, UCBI

Amanuel Dandena, Alterman

Blake Davidson, PetIQ

Lee Derks, DigBI Consulting

Brennan DiChiara, Tampa Bay Rays

Parker Dillon, 3STEP

Juan Dominguez, Tampa Bay Rays

Christopher Elliott, Denny’s

Matt Florian, Hakkoda

Jesse Fry, ECS Tuning

Munish Gandevia, 3STEP Sports

Jay Gimple, CDAO

Kent Graziano, The Data Warrior

Justin Grimme, Snowflake

Brandon Harris, Oshkosh Corporation

Joe Horton, WSECU

Susan Kolesnikov, Group 1001

Nicholas Mann, Stratos

Erik McConathy, CKE Restaurants

Shyam Nair, Texas Capital Bank

Hilda Olekangal, Q2

Deborah Reinagel, Alterman

Sarah Siron, PetIQ

Joel Stanley, ECS Tuning

Sam Stein, MERU

Matt Tischler, Blue Cardinal Home Services Group

Kelly White, UCBI





Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Chris DeVogel, Medtronic

Fabian Geist, Heraeus

Ivo Goudzwaard, Boels Rental

Ralph Knoops, Nextview Consulting

Lachlan Macpherson, N-Able

Christopher Rüge, RSG

Ronald Seinen, Medtronic

Chris Tabb, LEIT Data

Sojin Yoon, Heraeus





Australia-New Zealand (ANZ)

John (JC) Cosgrove, Cloudwerx

Adam Courtier, Mitre 10

Ravi Nath, Esri Australia

Martin Norgrove, Qrious

Quintus van Wyk, Mitre 10



