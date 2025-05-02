Healthcare Staffing Market Size to Expand from USD 45.22 Billion in 2025 to USD 82.92 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare staffing market size was valued at USD 42.27 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 82.92 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growing demand for personalized care and the rising healthcare needs drive the market. North America dominated the global market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and the presence of skilled professionals.

Market Overview

Healthcare staffing is the process of hiring, recruiting, and managing healthcare professionals in any healthcare organization. The staff includes doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and administrative staff for hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. Healthcare staffing agencies assess the staffing needs and hire for various purposes, such as short-term assignments, permanent roles, or travel positions. Additionally, staffing agencies consider a region’s cultural and linguistic parameters during hiring. These agencies have access to a wide range of professionals, help reduce administrative burden, and provide cost-effective solutions.

Healthcare Staffing Market Trends

Increasing Number of Hospitalizations: The rising prevalence of several acute and chronic disorders results in an increasing number of hospitalizations. This necessitates advanced patient care and potentiates healthcare needs, requiring trained healthcare professionals.

Demand for Personalized Care: Numerous healthcare organizations hire professionals through staffing agencies to reduce administrative burden. This enables them to focus more on patient treatment and provide personalized care. Personalized medicine boosts patients' trust and satisfaction rates.

Technological Advancements: The growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as innovative medical devices or telehealth and telemedicine, potentiates the need for skilled healthcare professionals. Staffing agencies assess the eligibility of healthcare professionals and hire them accordingly.



Limitations & Challenges in the Healthcare Staffing Market

Lack of Skilled Professionals: Numerous rural or underserved areas have a lack of skilled professionals. This poses a significant challenge for staffing agencies to ensure sufficient qualified professionals are available to provide advanced care.

Insufficient Remuneration: Many healthcare professionals believe they are underpaid, especially given the amount of work time. According to a recent survey by Purchasing Power, 53% of healthcare employees reported that they receive inadequate pay for their work.

Tech-Driven Hiring Process: Opportunity for the Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare can revolutionize the healthcare staff hiring process. AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms analyze a vast amount of data and filter a large pool of candidates based on specific requirements. AI and ML enable staffing agencies to understand how well the experience aligns with the job requirements. They aid in scheduling interviews, generate detailed reports on candidates, and save a candidate’s profile for future needs. AI-based tools can also notify professionals about job vacancies related to their qualities and allow them to apply accordingly. Moreover, AI and ML reduce biases and accelerate the hiring process.

For instance,

In January 2025, Hippocratic AI announced that it raised $141 million in a funding round to bolster its AI agent healthcare staffing business. The funding will accelerate the development and deployment of Hippocratic GenAI-driven super staffing in a healthcare organization.



Regional Analysis

Presence of Skilled Professionals Dominated North America

North America dominated the global healthcare staffing market in 2024. The availability of a robust healthcare infrastructure and the growing demand for personalized care boost the market. The increasing number of hospitalizations and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders require skilled professionals for enhanced care. The presence of skilled professionals caters to a large population in North America.

United States: There are a total of 933,788 active physicians in the U.S., of which 800,355 provide patient care. There were more than 3.4 million hospital admissions in the U.S. in 2024, necessitating qualified professionals.

There are a total of 933,788 active physicians in the U.S., of which 800,355 provide patient care. There were more than 3.4 million hospital admissions in the U.S. in 2024, necessitating qualified professionals. Canada: In June 2023, the Government of Canada invested $78.5 million in three projects to help train and retain more healthcare workers. This investment marks a significant contribution of the government to support workforce planning, leading to better recruitment & retention and a sustainable ecosystem.

Increasing Geriatric Population Promotes Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing healthcare staffing market in the coming years. The increasing and the rising adoption of advanced technologies potentiate the need for highly qualified healthcare staff. The increasing healthcare expenditure and the burgeoning healthcare sector augment market growth. Several government organizations launch initiatives to tackle healthcare staff shortages owing to the growing population and changing healthcare preferences.

China: According to the State Council Information Office, there were more than 14.41 million healthcare workers in China in 2022. It is also estimated that there will be 16 million health workers by 2025. Additionally, healthcare expenditure is expected to reach RMB 205 trillion yuan by 2030.

According to the State Council Information Office, there were more than 14.41 million healthcare workers in China in 2022. It is also estimated that there will be 16 million health workers by 2025. Additionally, healthcare expenditure is expected to reach RMB 205 trillion yuan by 2030. Japan: The Japanese government aims to adopt cutting-edge technologies and strengthen Japan’s position in the world. There are around 26 medical doctors per 10,000 population. The geriatric population aged 65 years or older accounts for 29.3% of the total population, amounting to 36.25 million, as of September 2024.

Segmental Outlook

Service Type Insights

The travel nurse staffing segment held a dominant presence in the healthcare staffing market in 2024. Travel nurse refers to a temporary nurse for healthcare organizations requiring urgent staff. The growing staff shortages and the demand for specialized expertise boost the segment’s growth. The OUCRU organization estimates that the world faces a shortage of 11 million health workers by 2030. Travel nurses can be hired for several days, weeks, or months, depending on the requirements. They receive higher payments than regular nurses and can pick up casual shifts in different locations. There are approximately 1.7 million traveling nurses in the U.S.

The locum tenens staffing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Locum tenens refers to a physician who fills in for another clinician when they are unavailable. By hiring locum tenens, physicians can have complete control over their careers and schedule flexibility while providing advanced patient care. They have numerous advantages, such as reduced administrative burdens, enhanced pay, and opportunities for social and cultural experiences. It is estimated that around 52,000 physicians work temporary locum tenens assignments in the U.S. annually.

End-Use Insights

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the healthcare staffing market in 2024. The increasing number of hospital admissions due to favorable reimbursement policies and the ability to handle emergencies augments the segment’s growth. Hospitals acquire advanced technologies, necessitating skilled professionals. The need for multidisciplinary expertise in a hospital to cater to the huge patient requirements also propels the segment’s growth. Additionally, hospitals provide 24/7 services. Hence, they require healthcare staff for both day and night shifts.

The clinics segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of specialized clinics globally and the rising adoption of specialized equipment foster the segment’s growth. Clinics require skilled professionals to operate such specialized equipment, providing state-of-the-art care to the patients. They also need healthcare staffing to maintain operational efficiency and accommodate fluctuating needs.

Top Companies in the Market

Envision Healthcare Corporation

AMN Healthcare

CHG Management, Inc

Maxim Healthcare Group

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Aya Healthcare

Trustaff

TeamHealth

Adecco Group

LocumTenens.com

Recent Breakthroughs in the Healthcare Staffing Market

In December 2024 , Aya Healthcare announced the acquisition of Cross-Country Healthcare, valued at $615 million. The acquisition enables healthcare professionals to achieve their goals, ensuring clinical excellence and exceptional patient care.

, Aya Healthcare announced the acquisition of Cross-Country Healthcare, valued at $615 million. The acquisition enables healthcare professionals to achieve their goals, ensuring clinical excellence and exceptional patient care. In September 2024, Jackson Healthcare announced the launch of Jackson HealthPros, a healthcare staffing agency, to serve the national allied health staffing market. The new company enables hiring healthcare staff in specialized areas, such as imaging, radiology, laboratory, respiratory therapy, and surgery.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Travel Nurse Staffing

Locum Tenens Staffing

Per Diem Nurse Staffing

Allied Healthcare Staffing

By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Facilities

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





