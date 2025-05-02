Fanatics Casino Launches with $2 Million FanCash Drop

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fanatics Betting and Gaming announced the launch of Fanatics Casino on iOS and Android in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Casino is also launching a web version today in West Virginia with Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania coming soon.

To celebrate the launch of the fastest growing online casino in America, all Fanatics Casino customers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a share of $2 million in FanCash**. Fanatics Casino customers can wager $10 on their favorite casino games for an entry into the sweepstakes. Every Thursday in May and June, Fanatics will draw winners and drop a share of $250,000 in FanCash into their accounts. Each week, one winner will take home the top prize of $25,000 in FanCash.

Players are invited to dive into a world of thrills as Fanatics Casino brings the casino floor directly to a customer's fingertips, whether on-the-go or in front of a computer. Players can explore a wide array of classic and modern casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, progressive jackpots and video poker. Each game is crafted to deliver authentic casino action, ensuring endless entertainment.

Fanatics Casino offers a comprehensive and engaging gaming experience with the following features:

Offer: We are giving first time players 500 free spins for Cash Eruption over 10 days when you wager $10.***

Engage with professional dealers in real-time through our live casino feature. Experience the excitement of live blackjack, roulette and baccarat, all from the comfort of your home. 24/7 Support: A dedicated customer support team is available around the clock to assist with any inquiries or issues, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.



In an effort to deliver a world class gaming experience, Fanatics Casino has curated a portfolio of games from its in-house development team, as well as the most popular game developers in the world including:

Fanatics Game Studios: Fanatics Casino will feature exclusive content developed in-house by Fanatics Game Studios including the popular Fanatics Fire Roulette, Fanatics Blackjack and Fanatics Multi-hand Blackjack games.

Known for bringing branded entertainment to life, White Hat Studios will offer Fanatics Casino customers access to popular slots, including the hit titles Goonies Hey You Guys™ and Ted Cashlock™. Fanatics Casino will also house a curated selection of White Hat Studios’ dedicated table games and popular slots including Almighty Buffalo™ Megaways™. All the Way with Wazdan: Players in NJ, PA and MI only can enjoy Wazdan’s most iconic titles, 9 Coins™ Grand Gold Edition, Hot Slot™: 777 Crown, and Magic Spins™.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming is committed to responsible gaming. Fanatics Casino encourages customers to Play with A Plan using in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits. Fanatics Betting and Gaming has also partnered with Birches Health to provide additional support services intended for customers with issues managing their play.

For exciting casino content please follow the Fanatics Casino social channels on X @FanaticsCasino and on Instagram @FanaticsCasino .

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-two retail sports betting locations, including the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Northwest Stadium. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

Gambling Problem?

MI, PA, NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER | WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gambler.net

Must be 21+. Additional terms and conditions apply. See app for full terms of service, FanCash program terms and privacy policy. FanCash earn is now based on the odds of your bet. To learn more about FanCash, including when you will receive it see our FanCash terms.

*Based on GGR growth in Q3 vs Q4 2024 compared to other online casino operators generating more than $10m in revenue in the quarter.

**21+. No Purchase Necessary. MI, NJ, PA, WV only. Void where prohibited. 8 weekly Entry Periods, 5/1-6/25/25. 1 entry per $10 cum. cash wagers on table games; 4 entries per $10 cum. cash wagers on slots games; or enter free via mail. Odds based on entries per period. Entries do not carry over. FanCash prizes expire 7 days from issuance. See Official Rules at https://sportsbook.fanatics.com/promo-terms/2025/Casino/ALL_2094.pdf. Sponsor: FBG Enterprises Opco, LLC.

***New customers in MI, NJ, PA, WV only. Must place $10+ in cumulative cash wagers on any Fanatics Casino games within 7 days of registering to receive 50 Free Spins each day for 10 straight days to use on the slots game Cash Eruption. MUST OPT-IN EACH DAY TO CLAIM FREE SPINS. Free Spins expires at 11:59pm ET each day. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino app.

****To learn more about our FanCash Program, see our FanCash Terms at http://sportsbook.fanatics.com/legal/all/fancash-program-terms.

*****Customers in MI/NJ/PA/WV only. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Limit one free wheel spin per day. Odds and prizes subject to change daily. See Official Rules in the Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino app for your prize odds, details, and full terms and conditions.

Contact: kevin.hennessy@betfanatics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d5e9523-d81c-40dd-8e4e-1ba9c53241b6