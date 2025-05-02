Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 28th, 2025

Nanterre, April 30th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 28th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out of April 28th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI28/04/2025FR000012548640 757122,1116XPAR
VINCI28/04/2025FR000012548619 720122,1457CEUX
VINCI28/04/2025FR00001254864 356122,2131TQEX
      
  TOTAL64 833122,1288 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

