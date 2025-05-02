Nanterre, April 30th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 28th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out of April 28th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 28/04/2025 FR0000125486 40 757 122,1116 XPAR VINCI 28/04/2025 FR0000125486 19 720 122,1457 CEUX VINCI 28/04/2025 FR0000125486 4 356 122,2131 TQEX TOTAL 64 833 122,1288

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment