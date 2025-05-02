Kootenay Silver Inc. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 6th 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN; OTCQX: KOOYF), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on the Columba High-Grade Silver Project, Chihuahua, Mexico, today announced that James McDonald, President & CEO of Kootenay Silver Inc., will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6, 2025

DATE: May 6, 2025

TIME: 12:30 PM EST

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 6-7th, 9th, 12-13th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Drill Hole CDH-24-153 : 1.35 Meters of 920 gpt Silver and 11 Meters of 481 gpt Silver

1.35 Meters of 920 gpt Silver and 11 Meters of 481 gpt Silver Drill Hole CDH-22-125 : 2.45 Meters of 5,840 gpt Silver and 34.45 Meters of 540 gpt Silver

2.45 Meters of 5,840 gpt Silver and 34.45 Meters of 540 gpt Silver Drill Hole CDH-21-103 : 6 Meters of 2,035 gpt Silver and 44 Meters of 333 gpt Silver

6 Meters of 2,035 gpt Silver and 44 Meters of 333 gpt Silver NI 43-101 Global Silver Eqv. Resources of 214 Million M&I & 54.9 Million Inf. Ounces





About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Kootenay Silver Inc.

James McDonald

President & CEO

Ph: +1-403-880-6016

Email: makwaexploration@gmail.com

Website: kootenaysilver.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com