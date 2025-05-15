Navigating Supply Chain Risks and Insurability

LONDON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today launched its 2025 Global Supply Chain Risk Survey. Based on the findings from a comprehensive survey of 1,000 senior executives, the follow up to the 2023 Global Supply Chain Risk report reveals significant shifts in how businesses are managing supply chain risks.

The survey was conducted in November 2024, involving 1,000 senior decision-makers, including risk managers, supply chain and logistics managers, and CEOs across a diverse range of industries. All companies surveyed had annual revenues exceeding $250 million.

Key Findings:

Cybersecurity and the vulnerability of supplier contracts have become a critical concern and central component of enterprise risk management. Digital transformation and data availability are becoming top priorities, with an emphasis on aligning supply chain goals with broader organizational objectives. Companies are increasingly focusing on executive oversight and specialized risk management teams. Although gaps remain in comprehensive risk management strategies, this presents opportunities for future development.



Simon Sølvsten, Head of Organizational Resilience Research at the WTW Research Network, states: “Supply chains are the backbone of any organizational ecosystem. However, their complex design, international reach, and broad exposure to risk present significant challenges for organizations in maintaining the necessary understanding and oversight of inherent risks crucial for building efficient organizational resilience, especially as they strive to keep pace with the evolving risk landscape while avoiding the bias of overemphasizing the likelihood of recent events reoccurring.”

Hugo Wegbrans, Head of Corporate Risk and Broking Europe, says: “The complexity of modern supply chains presents a unique challenge for the insurance industry, where risks must be thoroughly understood and accurately quantified to enable effective diversification and appropriate premium pricing. Proper risk quantification is essential to ensure that premiums reflect actual exposures, enhancing acceptable risk profiling, competitiveness, and the overall appeal of the market.”

The complete Supply Chain Risk Review 2025 can be downloaded here.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

Sarah Booker

Sarah.Booker@wtwco.com

+44 20 3124 7671