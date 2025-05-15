GLASGOW, United Kingdom, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful debut at EES Europe in Germany, Taiwan-based battery innovator XING Mobility presents its latest immersion-cooled energy storage systems, at All-Energy 2025 in SEC Glasgow, Booth P59. With up to 4 times higher discharge power and industry-leading safety design, the system is positioned to address the UK’s growing demand for scalable, high-performance energy storage in both on-grid and off-grid environments.





XING Mobility Showcases Advanced Immersion-Cooled Energy Storage Cabinet at All-Energy 2025

Designed for Power, Engineered for Safety

XING Mobility’s new XBE1000 cabinet is equipped with XING Mobility’s proprietary IMMERSIO™ immersion cooling battery system, offering flexible energy capacity from 200 to 1000 kWh and supporting both standalone and parallel cabinet configurations. The system’s 2P (double-rated) discharge capability delivers up to 4x the power of conventional air-cooled systems—ideal for applications such as renewable energy integration, EV fast-charging, and AI data center backup power.



By fully submerging battery cells in a dielectric coolant, IMMERSIO™ technology dramatically improves thermal management and operating stability. Field tests demonstrate the system’s thermal runaway suppression, capable of reducing internal temperatures by over 1,000°C in under 15 seconds, mitigating fire and propagation risks while extending battery lifespan by up to 2x.





IMMERSIO™ XBE1000 XING Mobility’s 1MWh immersion-cooled energy storage cabinet

Nordic Deployment Proof Points: Mobility and Versatility

At All-Energy 2025, XING Mobility is also showcasing a real-world deployment: the Hummingbird® high-power mobile charger, developed by Norwegian energy provider Nordic Booster. Powered by XING’s immersion-cooled modules, Hummingbird delivers 300kW of mobile fast-charging, providing a compact, resilient solution for remote or temporary energy needs. Compared to traditional LFP batteries limited to 0.5C discharge, IMMERSIO™ offers significantly higher power density and thermal resilience.



The company also highlights its 2.4MWh immersion-cooled ESS installed at Taiwan Power Company’s offshore Changbin wind farm—the world’s first deployment of immersion-cooled batteries in a wind energy application—demonstrating commercial viability and safety in large-scale energy storage.

Supporting the UK’s Net-Zero Mission

As the UK accelerates its shift toward a net-zero energy future—expanding wind, solar, and hydrogen energy infrastructure—high-performance, safe, and flexible battery systems are becoming critical. Through its participation at All-Energy 2025, XING Mobility aims to deepen partnerships with UK stakeholders and contribute its proven battery innovation to the region’s energy transition.



About XING Mobility:

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taiwan. Over a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior thermal efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including supercar, passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world’s first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances.



More at: https://www.xingmobility.com/

