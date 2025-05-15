Resolutions of the annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Merko Ehitus, held on 15 May 2025, adopted the resolutions on the announced agenda items as set out below.

1. Approval of the annual report of the year 2024

It was decided to approve the annual report of AS Merko Ehitus for the financial year 2024.

2. Decision on distribution of profits

It was decided to:

(i) approve the net profit for the financial year 2024 as 64,667,471 euros;

(ii) to pay a total of 33,630,000 euros as dividends from the net profit of previous periods, which is 1.90 euros per share or 52% of net profit and is in line with the long-term dividend policy of paying dividends of 50-70% of the previous year's net profit;

- shareholders entered into the share register of AS Merko Ehitus as of the close of the business of the settlement system on 30 May 2025 will be entitled to dividends;

- respectively, the date of the change of the rights attached to the shares (ex-date) is set to 29 May 2025; from that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2024;

- dividends will be paid to shareholders on 2 June 2025 by transferring the respective amount to a current account linked to the shareholder's securities account;

(iii) leave the rest of the net profit undistributed.

3. Election of the members of the Supervisory Board

It was decided to:

(i) approve the number of members of the Supervisory Board as 3 (three) until 06.05.2026;

(ii) elect Kristina Siimar as the member of the Supervisory Board, for a term of office until 16 May 2028 (inclusive), i.e. for three years.

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

