Deck Commerce Positioned as the Leader and Emerging Innovator in the 2025, SPARK Matrix: Omnichannel Order Management System by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Omnichannel Order Management System vendors.

Deck Commerce, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named Deck Commerce as a technology leader and emerging innovator in their SPARK Matrix™: Omnichannel Order Management System, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Deck Commerce has been chosen as a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS), 2025 due to its robust capabilities in providing a unified inventory view across channels, enabling real-time visibility and efficient order fulfilment.

QKS Group defines Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) as a “centralized platform that optimizes and orchestrates order fulfilment by leveraging real-time inventory across the entire supply chain network. It enables businesses to aggregate, allocate, and synchronize inventory across multiple sales and fulfilment channels—including eCommerce, brick-and-mortar stores, third-party marketplaces, and distribution centers. The system dynamically routes orders based on configurable business rules, balancing cost-effectiveness, service levels, and delivery speed, while offering end-to-end visibility and control over the order lifecycle”.

“According to Avinash Singh, Analyst at QKS Group, Deck Commerce has emerged as a pivotal player in the Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) market, demonstrating exceptional capabilities in streamlining order processing and enhancing customer experiences. The platform’s ability to streamline complex order orchestration, provide real-time inventory visibility, and offer seamless pre-built integrations with major e-commerce platforms has positioned it as a leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix. Its highly configurable workflows and automation-driven fulfillment capabilities enable retailers to optimize operations while enhancing customer experience.

"Deck Commerce sets itself apart through its ability to deliver operational agility while scaling with the evolving demands of modern retailers," said Nithin Bhaskaran, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. "Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution, the platform is built to adapt—whether it's managing high-volume peak seasons or integrating emerging sales channels. This level of flexibility is precisely what today’s retail leaders require to stay competitive in an ever-changing omnichannel landscape."

Building on that, Kumar Anand, Principal Industry Analyst at QKS Group, added, "In a market that thrives on constant innovation, Deck Commerce is more than just a technology provider—it is an emerging innovator. Its ability to unify complex order orchestration across digital and physical channels not only elevates the customer experience but also sets a benchmark for how modern OMS platforms should support end-to-end retail supply chain execution."

“We’re honored to be named both a leader and an emerging innovator in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Omnichannel Order Management,” said Chris Deck, CEO of Deck Commerce. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping brands deliver smarter, more connected order experiences, no matter how or where their customers shop. As we look ahead, we’re continuing to push the boundaries of what modern order management can do, building capabilities that not only meet today’s expectations but anticipate tomorrow’s.”

The Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) solutions market has seen significant growth, driven by advancements in AI-powered order orchestration, real-time inventory visibility, and seamless integrations with e-commerce, ERP, and fulfillment systems. The increasing adoption of unified commerce strategies, automated fulfillment processes, and last-mile delivery optimization has further fueled demand. Additionally, the rise of headless commerce, buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), and ship-from-store capabilities is enabling retailers to enhance customer experiences while improving operational efficiency. As businesses prioritize agility, scalability, and hyper-personalized order fulfillment, OMS solutions are becoming a critical enabler of digital transformation in retail and beyond.

About Deck Commerce:

Deck Commerce is the order management platform trusted by retailers and direct-to-consumer brands to orchestrate and optimize their omnichannel commerce operations. Our solution acts as the operational backbone between eCommerce storefronts, ERP systems, warehouses, and stores—managing every step from order creation through fulfillment, returns, and customer service.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

