CRN Recognizes Nine Climb Channel Solutions Employees on the 2025 ‘Women of the Channel’ List and Names Climb CMO Kim Stevens as one of the 2025 Women of the Channel Power 100

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announced Monday, May 13, 2025 that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named nine women at Climb Channel Solutions to the Women of the Channel list for 2025 and Kim Stevens, the Chief Marketing Officer, to the 2025 Women of the Channel Power 100, an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2025 Women of the Channel list.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“It’s an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success.”

Congratulations to:

Kim Stevens, Chief Marketing Officer, 2025 Women of the Channel Power 100

Danielle Franco, VP of Operations, 2025 Women of the Channel

Erin King, Director, Premier Accounts, 2025 Women of the Channel

Katie Kunker, Regional Sales Director, Southeast, 2025 Women of the Channel

Jessica Lindof, Regional Sales Director, Northeast, 2025 Women of the Channel

Jennifer Mish, Director of Corporate Marketing, 2025 Women of the Channel

Michelle Boers, Director of National Accounts, 2025 Women of the Channel

Sarah Peters, Director of National Alliances, 2025 Women of the Channel

Nicole Shanley, Sr. Director of Order Services, 2025 Women of the Channel

Sandy DeVico, Director of National Accounts, 2025 Women of the Channel

“We’re honored to celebrate nine exceptional women recognized on the Women of the Channel list this year—including six repeat awardees—as well as our CMO, Kim Stevens, once again earning a spot on the Power 100. Their impact continues to shape Climb’s growth, demonstrates our commitment to our partners and customers, and reflects our culture of excellence,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.

From within this impressive group, the annual Power 100 recognizes some of the most influential women leaders from technology vendors and distributors who consistently contribute their advocacy and expertise to advancing the channel.

The women on the Power 100 are an inspiration to industry peers and show deep dedication to improving outcomes and opportunities for their own organizations and their partners in the channel ecosystem.

Kim Stevens, CMO, Climb said: "I'm grateful to be part of the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 list and to work with the amazing nine women celebrated on this list. Being mentioned alongside such inspiring peers is an honor. Climb has created a culture that empowers us to reach our full potential, and every day, I feel fortunate to do what I love with such incredible colleagues."

The 2025 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focused on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to reimagining distribution through a data-driven approach that brings emerging technologies to market faster. We empower our partners with speed to market, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, and exceptional service—transforming how distribution supports growth and scalability. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience distribution reimagined and discover how our people-first approach helps VARs and MSPs grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2025. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com