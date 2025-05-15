John Textor’s $2 billion Eagle Football Holdings IPO filing ‘imminent’ according to London’s City AM; Bloomberg reports UBS working on first large-cap IPO of a Multi-Club Ownership (MCO) group

Brera Holdings’ Executive Chairman Dan McClory (left) and Eagle Football Holdings’ John Textor (right) at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in 2024

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings,” “Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, commented on Friday’s press that Eagle Football Holdings, a $2 billion MCO led by Florida-based John Textor, is reported to be on the verge of an “imminent” IPO filing, according to City AM in London. Bloomberg had previously reported that UBS was working on what would be the first large-cap IPO of an MCO group. Other notable private MCOs include City Football Group, Red Bull, and Qatar Sports Investments. Bloomberg.

According to City AM, Eagle Football Holdings holds a 40 percent share in Crystal Palace, plus controlling stakes in French club Lyon, Brazilian champions Botafogo and Belgian outfit Molenbeek. City AM.

“We wish John well on his IPO and look forward to the increased investor visibility this potential offering would bring to the MCO sector, as well as sports-as-an-asset-class overall,” said Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Dan McClory. Eagle Football Holdings’ potential IPO would follow Brera Holdings’ pioneering 2023 Nasdaq listing.

Last week Brera announced that it continues to align its operations with the evolving model of sustainable football (American soccer) investment recently highlighted by The Wall Street Journal, which discussed the significant progress and impact that U.S.-led investments have had across Europe’s and the U.K.’s top-division clubs. The Wall Street Journal.

Brera Holdings believes this evolution reflects a broader industry trend toward sustainable, long-term value creation—a core principle underlying its MCO strategy.

The WSJ article continued, "It turns out that a few American soccer investors might know what they are doing after all."

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of S.S. Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC





