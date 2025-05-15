Lilypad Insurance Selects BriteCore to Power Policy Administration and Fuel Coastal Market Expansion

San Mateo, CA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native core insurance platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that Lilypad Insurance, a provider of tailored homeowners coverage for coastal communities, has selected BriteCore as its policy administration platform.

Focused on delivering peace of mind to homeowners in hurricane-prone and high-risk coastal regions, Lilypad Insurance needed a flexible and responsive technology partner to support rapid market entry, dynamic risk adaptation, and customer-focused innovation. With BriteCore, Lilypad gains a fully integrated core platform that enables them to make system changes in-house, connect with key third-party solutions and data providers, and accelerate the launch of new lines of business and geographies—all without costly delays or vendor lock-in.

“As a mission-driven insurer serving vulnerable coastal communities, we needed a core platform that offered both speed and self-sufficiency,” said Rick Espino, President of Lilypad Insurance. “BriteCore gives us the power to manage changes internally, launch new products quickly, and tap into third-party data sources with ease. Their proven track record of fast delivery and flexibility made BriteCore the obvious choice to help us protect homes and financial futures more effectively.”

“Lilypad Insurance is addressing a critical gap in the insurance market with their commitment to underserved coastal homeowners,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “We’re honored to support their growth with a cloud-native core insurance platform that enables rapid expansion, local resilience, and customer-centric innovation.”

Built for modern insurers, the BriteCore Platform combines powerful core capabilities—policy, billing, and claims—with low-code configuration tools, robust APIs, and real-time data analytics. Insurers like Lilypad benefit from faster time to market, improved operational efficiency, and the freedom to innovate at their own pace.

About BriteCore

BriteCore delivers a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration solution enables mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.



For more information, visit www.britecore.com .

About Lilypad Insurance

Lilypad Insurance delivers specialized insurance solutions to homeowners and property owners in coastal areas. By applying advanced technology and leveraging extensive industry experience, Lilypad Insurance seeks to provide robust coverage options that meet its clients' unique challenges.

