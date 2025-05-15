OSS Appoints Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.) Board Member

Former Director of the Defense Contract Management Agency brings decades of defense acquisition and modernization expertise to support OSS’s AI and edge compute growth opportunities

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced that it has appointed Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.) to its Board of Directors, effective May 14, 2025. OSS’s Board of Directors consists of five current directors: Mike Knowles, Greg Matz, Mike Dumont, Mitch Herbets, and David Bassett.

“We are excited to welcome Lieutenant General Bassett to OSS’ Board of Directors,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. “Attracting a Director of David’s caliber reflects the significant opportunities OSS is pursuing to improve the compute power and competitive edge of the U.S. Armed Forces. His experience managing modernization efforts and Ground Combat Systems programs across the U.S. Army is well aligned with our growth initiatives, including current programs underway to improve the situational awareness of U.S. Army vehicles. I look forward to David’s contributions and guidance.”

“I’m honored to join the Company’s Board at such a pivotal moment in defense innovation,” said Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.). “I believe OSS’s advanced commercial AI and edge computing technologies are critical enablers for the modernization of our military platforms. Delivering resilient capability to our soldiers means processing data at the tactical edge and the Army needs to accelerate the deployment of these commercial capabilities where speed, resiliency, and data-driven decision-making are paramount.”

Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.) Bio

Bassett currently serves as a Senior Counselor at The Cohen Group, a consulting firm based in Washington DC, where he advises on business development, regulatory affairs, and capital raising activities. Bassett’s distinguished 35-year military career was marked by leadership in modernization efforts and the management of large-scale acquisition programs.

From 2020-2023, Bassett served as Director of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), where he led more than 11,000 civilian and military personnel who managed more than 250,000 contracts with total value in excess of $3.5 trillion. Prior to his role at DCMA, he served as Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), where he led the development and acquisition of the Army’s tactical network—one of the service’s top modernization priorities. Earlier, he served as Program Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS), where he led modernization efforts for the Army’s fleet of ground combat vehicles, including the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker. His previous assignments include Deputy Program Executive Officer for Combat Support and Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS) and manager of the Joint Program Office, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Virginia, is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and is a distinguished graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of current or future programs with defense contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense, the future adoption of technologies or applications, the potential benefit to the Company of Bassett’s background and experience, the expansion of the Company’s offerings and/or relationship with different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact