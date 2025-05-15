American Oncology Network Appoints Joe Verschleiser as Chief Growth and Performance Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced the appointment of Joe Verschleiser as chief growth and performance officer.





“We are excited to welcome Joe to AON’s leadership team,” said Todd Schonherz , AON’s chief executive officer. “His deep experience in driving growth, executing strategic initiatives and leading operational improvements within healthcare organizations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our national presence and support the long-term success of our partner practices.”

In his new role, Joe will lead growth strategy and performance optimization for AON partner practices, with a focus on expansion and new business line opportunities to support continued practice growth. He brings more than a decade of experience in healthcare, including executive leadership roles in operations, financial strategy and mergers and acquisitions.

Before joining AON, Joe served as president of the West Division at Unified Women’s Healthcare, where he led strategy, growth and operations for more than 200 physicians. He also held several other senior positions at Unified, including senior vice president of financial operations and strategy and vice president of mergers and acquisitions and corporate development. Earlier in his career, he was an investment banker at global firms including Jefferies and Rothschild & Co., with a focus on healthcare and physician services M&A.

“I am honored to join AON and help advance its mission of expanding access to high-quality, affordable cancer care,” said Verschleiser. “I look forward to working with this exceptional team to drive growth and improve outcomes for patients and providers across the country.”

“Joe brings a strong track record of driving value-based growth and building scalable infrastructure,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “His strategic vision will strengthen our ability to meet the evolving needs of patients and practices.”

Joe holds Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and accountancy and a Master of Science in accountancy from Villanova University.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

