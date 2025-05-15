EY US unveils Matthew Chang of Chang Robotics as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Florida Award finalist





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Florida Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.





An independent panel of judges selected Matthew Chang, Founder of Chang Robotics , among 25 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“I am beyond honored to be included among such tremendous and inspiring leaders as one of this year’s regional EY finalists,” said Chang. “This program is one that I’ve long admired for its focus on innovation, high achievement and both business and community success. This league of individuals is changing the world.”

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Founded in 2017, Chang Robotics has rapidly grown, delivering innovative, data-driven solutions, including some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators, the company revolutionizes supply chain automation and enhances workforce productivity through human-focused robotics. In 2025 the company has also launched the Chang Robotics Fund, a $50M with a focus on launching and building 15-plus early stage high-innovation companies using the same model and practices that have driven Chang Robotics’ iconic success. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Chang Robotics empowers businesses across manufacturing, government, healthcare, and beyond. To learn more or connect with us, email media@changrobotics.ai , visit www.ChangRobotics.ai , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13 during a special celebration in Orlando and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

