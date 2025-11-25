Kate McAfoose, P.E., President of Chang Robotics and Co-Founder of Curabotics, Wins Two 2025 Gold Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following her September finalist announcement, Chang Robotics is proud to share that President and Co-Founder of Curabotics, Kate McAfoose, P.E., has been awarded two Gold Stevie® Awards at the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, held on November 11 in New York City. McAfoose received top honors in:

• Most Innovative Woman of the Year – Technology

• Achievement in Technology Innovation

The Stevie Awards are among the world’s most respected business honors. This year’s program recognized standout women entrepreneurs, executives, and change-makers from 48 countries, receiving more than 1,500 nominations. Kate’s double-gold achievement highlights her profound impact as both a business leader and an innovative engineer.

As President of Chang Robotics and Co-Founder of Curabotics, McAfoose leads engineering initiatives that bring practical, high-impact automation into hospitals and industrial environments. Her leadership was pivotal in the creation and deployment of the Curabotics Nurse Assist Bot, a robotic system now being adopted throughout a nationwide hospital network to automate essential supply delivery tasks and free up critical time for nursing teams. She also oversees major autonomous systems programs, including the implementation of one of the world’s largest autonomous robotic systems in manufacturing.

“It is an incredible honor to stand among so many accomplished women advancing technology and innovation,” McAfoose said. “I am delighted to accept these awards as they are truly a recognition of our entire team at Chang Robotics."

Under Kate’s leadership, Chang Robotics has entered the national stage in 2024 and 2025. Kate guides the company with the values of mentorship, accountability, and faith, while staying committed to creating solutions that empower workforces and uplift communities. Her work has led to Chang Robotics being deemed one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company and one of Inc Magazine’s Best in Business. McAfoose’s achievements reflect the momentum behind Chang Robotics as the company continues expanding its national footprint. She and her team will continue advancing automation solutions that help the nation’s most essential industries operate more efficiently and support the people who keep them running.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified robotics and engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and automation. Founded in 2017, Chang Robotics has rapidly grown, delivering innovative, data-driven solutions and providing full-service design, integration, and deployment of autonomous systems, including some of the world's largest AMR and AGV installations. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and Inc. Magazine's 2024 Best in Business, the company revolutionizes supply chain automation and enhances workforce productivity through human-focused, real-world automation. More information is available at ChangRobotics.ai and on LinkedIn.

About Curabotics

Curabotics, a division of Chang Robotics, is a healthcare technology company focused on solving workforce challenges in hospitals and care facilities through robotics and automation. The company deploys autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that optimize hospital logistics by managing point-to-point transport, hazardous waste removal, meal and nutrition delivery, pharmacy and medication distribution, and medical supply and linen retrieval. Committed to enhancing patient care and supporting clinical teams, Curabotics is helping healthcare organizations worldwide improve efficiency, reduce burnout, and elevate the standard of care. More information is available at Curabotics.com and on LinkedIn.

Contact - Media@changrobotics.ai