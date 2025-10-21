New Book by Matthew Chang Premieres “Risk-Taking Is Biblical,” Exploring the Intersection of Faith, Innovation, and Leadership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chang Robotics today announced the release of “Risk-Taking Is Biblical,” the debut book by company founder and principal engineer Matthew Chang. The new book is now available worldwide and explores the profound relationship between faith, leadership, and risk, particularly in today’s volatile and evolving business climate. It offers a deeply personal and practical guide for entrepreneurs and innovators who lead with conviction.





In “Risk-Taking Is Biblical,” Chang shares his own experiences of growth, education, and professional experience spanning multiple continents, as well as forging and growing the marriage and family that are his highest priority at all times.

Chang is far from alone. A new study from Barna notes an increase of 30 million U.S. adults who report a personal commitment to the teachings of Jesus that is important in their lives. This new groundswell of belief is most significant in the younger Gen Z and millennial generations and is extending to U.S. businesses as well.

In his book, Chang argues that risk is not only unavoidable but is essential to the progress we make in life and our ability to uphold our highest commitments to God.

As a nationally known innovator and leader, Chang draws from his own experience in building Chang Robotics from the ground up as he tells the story of turning down an acquisition deal that would have brought him generational wealth but would have cost his team their independence. That choice reset his client list and revenue to zero but created the moral foundation for all that has followed.

“Faith is not a safety net,” says Chang. “It’s a launch pad. Innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership require a willingness to step into the unknown. When you take that leap, this is the environment in which faith comes alive.”

Chang draws inspiration from the Parable of the Talents in the biblical Book of Matthew. It’s a lesson Chang believes defines the spirit of modern entrepreneurship: Those who expand what they’ve been given are rewarded, while those who bury their gifts lose them.

Throughout “Risk-Taking Is Biblical,” Chang shares how this principle has guided his approach to engineering, investment, and leadership itself. From walking away from deals that don’t align with his values to pioneering automation systems for healthcare and supply chain infrastructure, Chang argues that moral courage and technological innovation must always take center stage.

The book serves as a curriculum and a template for leaders who want to integrate faith into their operational principles without compromising performance or excellence.

“The greatest risk in the world is wasted potential,” Chang writes. “Comfort is not a Kingdom value. The riskiest thing you can do with your life is to bury what God has given you.”

Chang speaks further about his book in his newest Inc. column, “Faith, Risk, and the Future of Leadership.” The book is available through Amazon and major online retailers beginning October 21, 2025.

“In venture capital we talk about ‘moonshots.’ Here they’re reframed as missions. Every founder of faith should read this.”

— Kevin Harrington, Original Shark on ABC’s Emmy-winning Shark Tank, Inventor of the Infomercial, As Seen On TV Pioneer, Co-Founder of the Electronic Retailers Association (ERA), and Original Advisor for Board of Advisors, LLC

About Matthew Chang

Matthew Chang, PE, is an engineering expert and founder of Chang Robotics, with extensive experience in deploying advanced autonomous systems and collaborative robotics. Holding a background in engineering and an Executive MBA, he has spearheaded innovative projects, including the implementation of the largest fleet of autonomous vehicles in a manufacturing environment. Chang is also an author, speaker, and increasingly renowned advocate for purpose-driven and faith-centered business leadership.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Founded in 2017, the company has rapidly grown, delivering data-driven solutions that include some of the world’s largest autonomous systems. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and by Inc. as one of the Best in Business, Chang Robotics advances human-focused automation that enhances workforce productivity and sustainability. In 2025, the company launched the Chang Robotics Fund, America’s premier manufacturing-tech VC, backing the future of American industry with a focus on Robotics, Automation, Energy, and Industrial AI. To learn more or connect with us, email media@changrobotics.ai, visit www.ChangRobotics.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Endorsements for Risk-Taking Is Biblical

“Matt has a remarkable ability to take complex ideas, deconstruct them, and rebuild them into something deeply meaningful. His engineering mind and faith-driven perspective challenge you to think differently about what it really means to take risks with purpose. Risk-Taking Is Biblical is a reflection of how Matt lives…curious, courageous, and unapologetically authentic.”

— Summer Vyne, CEO & Founder of Anuvision Technologies

“Having known Matt Chang as both a student and now a thought leader, I am thrilled to endorse this outstanding book. As his former strategy professor and dean, I saw his potential to merge keen business acumen with a solid theological foundation. Here, that potential is fully realized. Matt explains the parable of the talents in a way that strips away complexity and gets to the heart of our calling: to be fruitful stewards, not fearful servants. The Bible is indeed full of risk-takers—Abraham leaving his home, Esther approaching the king, Peter stepping out of the boat—and this book is a stirring reminder that their bold, venturesome trust is exactly what our faith should look like in the marketplace today. This is must-read.”

— Dr. Don Capener, Professor and Business Strategist

“As interest in religious worship is taking giant leap forward, Matt Chang is leading the charge for leaders who not only openly embrace their religious beliefs, but they are also making them central to business. This book is a fascinating look at Matt’s leadership path as well as a guidebook and template for every leader on how to thrive in a God-centered business and life.”

— Cheryl Conner, Founder and CEO of SnappConner PR, and Author of Beyond PR: How to Communicate Like a Champ in the Digital Age

“An engineering mind meets a missionary heart—and the result is a blueprint for innovation through obedience.”

— Mike Calhoun, Founder and Chairman of Board of Advisors, LLC

“Few books reframe risk with this much clarity or conviction. It belongs on every leader’s shelf.”

— Jimmy Ralph, Serial Entrepreneur and CEO of Board of Advisors, LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49b61cbb-9eaf-4ca3-97e5-72faa8f1ba36