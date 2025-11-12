Chang Robotics and OTTO by Rockwell Automation Announce Collaboration to Transform Automation in Manufacturing and Consumer Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chang Robotics, LLC, a leader in autonomous and robotic systems, and OTTO by Rockwell Automation, the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) division of Rockwell Automation, today announced they are teaming up to accelerate automation in manufacturing, food & beverage, automotive, consumer goods, and e-commerce sectors.

This collaboration combines Chang Robotics’ expertise in deploying large-scale, complex robotic systems with OTTO’s industry-leading AMR technology to deliver integrated solutions that enhance productivity, flexibility, and efficiency across North American production lines and warehouses. Learn more about the economic impact and ROI of OTTO AMRs in The Business Case for AMRs white paper.

“Chang Robotics has worked with OTTO on some of the largest AMR deployments in manufacturing,” said Ross Barnard, CTO of Chang Robotics. “Together, we build customized solutions that meet our clients’ operational goals with reliability, scalability, and flexibility—especially as volumes shift and operations evolve.”

Key areas of focus include:

Seamless interfaces to flexible manufacturing cells that can be quickly reconfigured for new product lines

Intelligent material handling solutions for warehouses and distribution centers

Scalable automation systems that fit within the constraints of existing facilities



“Our joint solutions will directly address labor shortages, improve safety, and support the industry’s shift toward more agile production systems,” said Dave Levihn, Global Partner Program Manager at OTTO by Rockwell Automation. “This partnership is a major step forward in helping manufacturers future-proof their operations.”

“This collaboration has the potential to accelerate AMR adoption and strengthen U.S. competitiveness in global manufacturing,” said Brittain Ladd, global business and automation expert.

For more information, visit www.changrobotics.ai or www.ottomotors.com.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Founded in 2017, Chang Robotics has rapidly grown, delivering innovative, data-driven solutions, including some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators, the company revolutionizes supply chain automation and enhances workforce productivity through human-focused robotics. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Chang Robotics empowers businesses across manufacturing, government, healthcare, and beyond.

About OTTO by Rockwell Automation

OTTO by Rockwell Automation provides autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses worldwide. Proven in leading manufacturing facilities around the world, OTTO AMRs have accumulated over ten million hours of driving experience in some of the most demanding industrial environments. In October 2023, OTTO was acquired by Rockwell Automation. With 120 years of experience, Rockwell is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, employing approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to their customers in more than 100 countries.

To learn more or connect with us, email media@changrobotics.ai, visit www.ChangRobotics.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn.