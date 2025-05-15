Iris Indie Global and Future Today’s Fawesome Channel Forge Strategic Streaming Partnership, Bringing Exclusive Content to Fawesome

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fawesome , the leading free ad-supported streaming platform Future Today offering over 150,000 movies and TV shows, has partnered with Iris Indie Global, an innovative production, distribution and finance company committed to transparency and meaningful partnerships, to bring a curated slate of 14 standout independent films to audiences across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

This slate of exclusives underscores Future Today’s ongoing commitment to building a strong, supportive platform for independent filmmakers. By expanding Fawesome’s focus on indie cinema, the company aims to champion bold, original storytelling and offer a powerful distribution channel that brings underrepresented voices to a broader audience.

“We’re living in an age of extraordinary content — but too many standout indie films are getting lost in crowded streaming menus,” said Milena Rimassa, President of Distribution at Iris Indie Global. “Future Today and Iris Indie are aligned on the idea that curation and creativity are essential. Together, we have shaped a model that delivers not only reach but resonance — bringing viewers into the heart of the experience.”

The initiative will premiere Iris Indie Global’s films on Fawesome, a free, ad-supported movie platform available across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and various smart TV platforms reaching over 50 million households.

“We’re proud to deepen our support for the independent film community through this exclusive slate,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP Content Acquisitions and Partnerships, of Future Today. “These films represent the creativity, courage and diversity that define indie cinema. At Future Today, we’re committed to not only acquiring standout content, but also building a platform where these stories can be discovered and appreciated by a wide audience.”

“Together, we’re designing a new blueprint for indie film success,” added Di Lorenzo. “By fusing digital distribution with personal, live experiences, we’re elevating independent film and ensuring it stands out in a crowded marketplace.”

Tonic is set for its streaming debut to US audiences on 16th May, 2025 as the first Fawesome Exclusive on the channel. A gripping noir set in the underground world of music and crime, Tonic follows Sebastian Poe, a struggling jazz pianist portrayed by Billy Blair (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, 3 From Hell). When a crooked detective (Jason Coviello, The Juror #2, Netflix's Pulse) gives him 24 hours to kill a dangerous drug dealer (played by Ed Westwick, Gossip Girl), Sebastian spirals into a moral and emotional tailspin. Lori Petty (Orange is the New Black, Point Break) rounds out the cast as Sebastian’s terminally ill but fiercely resilient sister, Elise.

The movie has earned widespread acclaim on the international festival circuit, collecting multiple accolades for its gripping storytelling and bold vision. The film was awarded Best Thriller at the Los Angeles International Film Festival and was an official selection at the USA Film Festival, Dallas International Film Festival, Big Apple Film Festival and the 20th Cinema at the Bayou Film Festival. It also took home Best Actor, Best Producer, and the prestigious Gray Fredrickson Best Producer Award from the Bare Bones International Film Festival. Tonic is now set for screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19. These honors continue to validate the power of independent cinema — something Fawesome proudly champions and brings to audiences around the world.

This initial slate will be followed by a steady rollout of additional exclusive releases over the next few months, spanning a wide range of genres including drama, thriller, romance and documentary. Each film has been carefully curated to reflect powerful storytelling and unique perspectives, offering audiences a rich and varied viewing experience — all available to stream for free, only on Fawesome.

“In a sea of algorithms and passive viewing, we’re betting on something more human,” said Rimassa. “This partnership is about carving out space for great stories — and the people who tell them.”

In addition to releasing the films on Fawesome, Future Today — in partnership with Iris Indie — is exploring the launch of a series of Live Video On Demand (LVOD) events in the future that may offer audiences exclusive digital premieres enhanced by live, festival-style experiences. These events will feature cast and filmmaker Q&As, interactive chat and real-time engagement, bringing the energy of a premiere or film festival directly into viewers’ homes. It’s a dynamic and transparent strategy designed to amplify stories and spotlight the filmmakers behind them.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

About Fawesome

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 150,000 popular movies, comedy specials, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres: family, comedies, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Our content is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices. Watch on Fawesome at https://fawesome.tv

About Iris Indie

Founded by Mark Goldberg, a serial entrepreneur with a passion for entertainment, and Joshua Russell, a renowned academician turned producer known for championing thoughtful, socially resonant storytelling, Iris Indie Global was built to support filmmakers through a model that emphasizes artistic integrity, fair financing, and global reach. They’re committed to expand the reach of these films internationally, through territorial distributors and multi-territory streaming platforms, ensuring that these powerful stories resonate with audiences around the world. The leadership team expanded to include Sean Carey, a key architect of Netflix’ global content expansion and former executive with Sony Pictures Entertainment; Kip Konwiser, Emmy Award-winning producer and director of Miss Evers’ Boys and On Hallowed Ground; and Milena Rimassa, a global distribution strategist whose career spans three decades of global festival attendance and content sales.

Press Contact:

Milena Rimassa

President of Distribution, Iris Indie Global

mrimassa@irisindie.com | +1 310 997 7187