Micropolis to Present at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on May 20th

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on May 20, 2025.

Presentation Details:

Date: May 20, 2025

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: Register Here

For more information, please contact your Aegis Capital representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at Micropolis@kcsa.com .

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com