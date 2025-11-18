Micropolis Robotics Unveils New Industrial-Grade, IP67-Rated Computing Module Powered by NVIDIA for Advanced AI Processing of its Robots

High-performance, low-latency AI processing will be installed directly on Microspot, Micropolis’ proprietary real-time surveillance, behavior-analysis, and mission-management platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a leading UAE-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven security solutions, announced the launch of a new industrial-grade, IP67-rated Edge Computing Unit (“ECU”) powered by NVIDIA Orin SOC. The ECU delivers high-performance, low-latency Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) processing directly on Microspot, Micropolis’ proprietary real-time surveillance, behavior-analysis, and mission-management platform.

A member of the NVIDIA Inception Program since 2022, Micropolis Robotics continues to integrate advanced AI acceleration technologies to strengthen the performance and reliability of its autonomous systems deployed across mission-critical environments.

Built for durability and field readiness, the new Edge Computing Unit features:

IP67-rated enclosure for harsh outdoor environments

Industrial-grade Ethernet and connectivity for high-speed data flow

NVIDIA Orin GPU computing for intensive edge AI workloads

Secure, low-latency processing supporting real-time autonomy

Secure, low-latency, on-device processing for real-time autonomous operations Multiple performance configurations offered to clients in 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB options to match diverse operational requirements





Designed for law enforcement AI applications, border control missions, and national security operations, the unit enables Micropolis robots—and fixed installations—to execute advanced computer vision, object detection, behavior analysis, suspect profiling, and mission-planning tasks without relying on cloud connectivity.

The units can also operate together as a distributed edge network, coordinating with Micropolis’s autonomous surveillance robots to enhance situational awareness across large areas and remote regions. This distributed computing capability allows multiple robots and sensors to share intelligence, improving response time, accuracy, and overall operational resilience.

“Robotics and AI must work reliably in every environment, from cities to borders,” said Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Robotics. “By integrating NVIDIA Orin SOC into our IP67-rated Edge Computing Units, we ensure that Microspot can process complex AI models instantly and securely on-site. This enables real-time decision-making for law enforcement, border control, and other critical operations where reliability cannot be compromised. We remain committed to advancing autonomous systems, AI safety, and edge computing technologies.”

The Edge Computing Unit will be deployed across Micropolis’s M01 and M02 platforms as well as stationary AI nodes supporting perimeter security, infrastructure surveillance, off-road autonomy, and advanced mission automation.

