Micropolis to Participate in DRIFTx Exhibition, Abu Dhabi’s Flagship Exhibition for Smart and Autonomous Mobility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced it will participate in DRIFTx, Abu Dhabi’s flagship exhibition for smart and autonomous mobility, taking place from November 10-12, 2025.

Exhibition Details

Event: DRIFTx

Dates: November 10-12, 2025

Location: Yas Marina Circuit

During the exhibition, Micropolis will showcase some examples of its robotics models, including:

The Robotic Forestry Unit – Advanced autonomous solutions for forestry management and operations.

– Advanced autonomous solutions for forestry management and operations. The M0-2 Border Unit – Advanced unmanned ground vehicle designed for security, surveillance, and deterrence at borders and other challenging environments.

– Advanced unmanned ground vehicle designed for security, surveillance, and deterrence at borders and other challenging environments. The Dubai Police M0-1 Patrol – AI-driven autonomous patrol vehicle for law enforcement.

– AI-driven autonomous patrol vehicle for law enforcement. The Dubai Police M0-2 Patrol – Next-generation patrol solution for urban security.

Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO of Micropolis, commented, “It is a privilege to take part in DRIFTx, the premier event for smart and autonomous mobility in Abu Dhabi. Micropolis is a leader in innovation of unmanned ground vehicles and AI-centric security technologies, and we look forward to exhibiting our robotics models and meeting with other innovators in this space.”

For more information, please visit the conference website

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information, please visit www.micropolis.ai.

