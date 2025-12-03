Micropolis AI Robotics and QSS Robotics Sign Letter of Intent to Procure 500 Robots and Expand Autonomous Robotics Technologies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis AI Robotics (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a leading UAE-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven security solutions, announced today that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with QSS Robotics, a prominent Saudi Arabian technology company, to establish a strategic collaboration for the distribution, localization, and deployment of Micropolis technologies across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The LOI outlines a framework for cooperation that includes the commercial representation of Micropolis products in Saudi Arabia, joint engagement with government and private-sector customers, and the integration, deployment, and after-sales support of Micropolis platforms under the Company’s supervision. The new agreement builds upon the prior agreements the Company has had with QSS Robotics since 2022.

Under the intended collaboration, Micropolis Robotics will provide its full suite of advanced technologies, including:

Autonomous mobility platforms (M01 and M02 UGVs)

(M01 and M02 UGVs) Mission Planner, HD Mapping, and Tele-Operator systems

AI modules such as Microspot, including behavior analysis, facial recognition, and autonomous navigation for urban, community, and off-road environments



QSS Robotics will serve as Micropolis’ commercial and technical partner in Saudi Arabia, engaging with key clients, integrating solutions locally, and supporting deployments throughout the Kingdom.

Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Robotics, commented, “This agreement further expands Micropolis’ commercial reach into Saudi Arabia, in line with our strategic priority of expanding in both our current markets and into new geographic regions. The new LOI builds upon our relationship with QSS Robotics that we have had since 2022, testament to the alignment and strong working relationship of our two companies, and showing that Micropolis is a trusted partner to deliver quality AI robotics.”

Pilot Project and Procurement Intent

As part of the LOI, Micropolis and QSS Robotics intend to initiate a pilot project with the Ministry of Interior – Facility Security Department (MOI-FSD) or another approved government entity.

In addition, Micropolis Robotics will conduct a dedicated pilot project with the Premises Security Forces Command of the Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia at an ARAMCO site starting from December 20, 2025.



This pilot will demonstrate Micropolis’ autonomous patrol capabilities, AI-powered security analytics, and mission-critical operational automation within one of the Kingdom’s most strategic industrial environments.

Upon successful completion, validation, and end-user acceptance of these pilot projects, QSS has expressed a non-binding intent to procure up to 500 autonomous robots from Micropolis Robotics over a period of two years—subject to the signing of a definitive Supply Agreement.

Commitment to Regional Technology Localization

This strategic collaboration supports the broader objectives of both the UAE and Saudi Arabia to localize advanced robotics, AI systems, and high-tech manufacturing. Through QSS’s local presence and technical capabilities, the partnership aims to create a sustainable operational footprint that includes integration, support, and future expansion opportunities within the Kingdom.

About Micropolis AI Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

About QSS Robotics

QSS Robotics is a Saudi Arabian technology company focused on delivering advanced robotics, automation, and security solutions across the Kingdom. The company partners with global innovators to bring cutting-edge systems to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding technology and mobility ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

