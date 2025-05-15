Unstoppable Domains and Hub Culture Launch .hub Announce Partnership to Power Thousands of Tokenized Hubs Worldwide

Cannes, France, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, a leader in digital identity and onchain domains, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Hub Culture to launch the .hub top-level domain (TLD), marking a major milestone in the evolution of verified digital identities, tokenization, and hubs globally. At the center of this initiative is the experience Hub Culture had in creating the world’s longest running social network, anchored on the HubID integrated digital identity system.







Hub Culture, widely recognized for its digital currency Ven (est. 2007) and the presence of physical hubs at global gatherings like Davos and the UN Climate Conference (COP), has long been a trailblazer in the digital and sustainable innovation space.

Its latest milestone, the Hub Icon, tokenizes an entire physical space to be integrated with blockchain based identity components and underscores how infrastructure itself is entering the onchain ecosystem. Furthermore, Hub Culture’s commitment to own-your-data principles and data privacy have positioned it as the only social network and identity provider to have never sold user data to third parties, enabling individual federated data ownership aligned to the interests of its digital citizens.

“This is more than a domain extension — .hub serves the emerging era of digital convergence where sovereign identity, commerce, and community meet,” said Stan Stalnaker, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Hub Culture. “We believe .hub will anchor the future of trusted ecosystems based on interoperable identity types - people, entities, hubs, AI agents, geocoordinates and even objects will connect and interface through the power of networked hubs. In the AI-led world, a good architectural interface becomes hubs with holonic nesting structures. innovation hubs and community hubs to financial, food, health, travel and transportation hubs, we will need seamless coordination to enable agentic AIs..”

For domain investors and professionals alike, .hub offers wide appeal and strong commercial resonance from tens of thousands of hubs worldwide, with an immediate augmentation to Hub Culture’s collaboration services. From “tech hub” and “startup hub” to “community hub” and “financial hub,” the TLD unlocks creative branding opportunities while reinforcing legitimacy in an increasingly fragmented digital world.

Unstoppable’s involvement further ensures users can harness the .hub domain to build secure, decentralized identities that are recognized across the growing Web3 landscape.

“With .hub, we’re giving people and businesses the tools to simplify onchain interactions and strengthen their digital credibility,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable. “This partnership is a bold move toward a more open, interoperable internet where your identity and brand are truly yours.”

Hub Culture and Unstoppable are also exploring ICANN gTLD registration to expand .hub’s future utility across DNS and Web3 ecosystems with the creation of a consortium of community partners. In the interim, all web3 domains will be linked to a corresponding Hub Culture led unique cloud domain and a HubID connected credential.

The .hub domain is now available through Unstoppable Domains, offering individuals, startups, and enterprises a secure, forward-looking way to establish their digital presence. To learn more, visit unstoppabledomains.com.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

About Hub Culture

Born in 2002, Hub Culture is an advanced technology ecosystem network building frameworks for the first virtual state, with a mission to enhance collective consciousness. The ecosystem includes five major pillars of activity: physical and digital collaboration hubs, digital assets, metaverse, governance/A.I. and digital identity services.

As the world’s longest running online social network, Hub Culture provides members both tools and opportunities to support self-actualization. Digital assets like Ven, Ven Oxygen (Vo2), and Ven Carbon (VCo2) tie support of nature to the economic fabric of the community, while Ultra Digital Assets offer platform-centric tokenization marketplaces.

Online, Hubs offer deep collaboration services for events, content and connectivity, with governance solutions like Propel and Coalition supported by Zeke, a system-wide artificial intelligence. Members access these tools with user-owned data managed through HubID, their unique digital identity, which includes diverse credentialing. Services find added relevance in the metaverse, through projects like Gaia and Emerald City.

Over 75,000 guests in 60 Hubs have helped members create value in dozens of cities, with thousands more online hubs enabling real time collaboration between citizens. Hub Culture offers partners high-impact resources during global thought leadership and culture summits, with private workspaces in prime locations, social content creation and amplification, and exclusive concierge and hospitality services. The Hub Icon takes these Hubs to the next level with a scalable, modular, mobile and sustainable solution to regenerative construction, digitally twinned onchain and in physical reality. Upcoming Hubs in London, Cannes, Davos, Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Dubai and other places are open or planned for 2025.

Learn more at HubCulture.com and HubIcon.co

Media Contact

Hub Culture Media Team

media@hubculture.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.