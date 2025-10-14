.Privacy Announces Intent to Officially enter the ICANN Application Process with Unstoppable Domains

Sydney, Australia, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of the internet depends on privacy by design. Today, the .privacy team announced its official intent to enter the ICANN application process in 2026, taking a significant step toward establishing privacy as a core principle of global digital identity.





Developed in partnership with Women in Web3 Privacy (WiW3P), Secret Network, and FLUIDEFI, .privacy began in 2024 as a Web3 domain for individuals and organizations who believe data ownership should rest with users themselves. By intending to apply through ICANN’s new gTLD program, .privacy aims to unite decentralized innovation with traditional DNS infrastructure by bringing privacy-first technology into every corner of the web.

If approved, .privacy will operate as a globally recognized top-level domain, fully compatible with browsers and email systems, while preserving its Web3-native functions like encrypted messaging, crypto payments, and onchain website hosting. The goal is to make privacy accessible across both Web2 and Web3, without compromise.

A Foundation for User-Controlled Identity

“.privacy represents a commitment to data sovereignty; rooted in ownership, not oversight,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains. “Our vision is to give people control over their identity and information, whether they are building onchain or browsing the traditional web. Entering the ICANN process allows us to extend that vision to a global audience.”

Collaboration Grounded in Shared Principles

Women in Web3 Privacy, Secret Network, and FLUIDEFI each contribute expertise in privacy, encryption, and decentralized analytics to ensure .privacy stays true to its mission.

“Privacy is not about hiding; it is about choice,” said Lisa Loud, Executive Director of Secret Network. “.privacy represents a new standard for digital trust, where users can participate online without sacrificing autonomy or transparency.”

The .privacy initiative reflects a collective belief that privacy should be built into the architecture of the internet itself—empowering people to connect, transact, and communicate on their own terms.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

