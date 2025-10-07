Unstoppable Domains Launches .DEMOS: A Web3-first TLD for connection, collaboration, and experimentation

San Jose, CA , Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kynesys.xyz, in partnership with Unstoppable Domains (UD), today launched .DEMOS, a Web3-first top-level domain (TLD) that puts people at the center of a truly borderless internet. Inspired by the Greek word dēmos—“the people”—.DEMOS is purpose-built to democratize access to payments and digital identities across chains, webs, and platforms, ending the fragmentation that keeps today’s internet in silos.

For years, blockchains have been stuck in silos, Web2 systems walled off, and data disconnected. .DEMOS aims to change that by serving as the identity layer for the emerging Omniweb, signaling connection, collaboration, and experimentation across ecosystems.

“Breakthroughs may start in a garage, but they should never stay boxed in. .DEMOS, powered by the Demos Network, unifies experiences, identities, and payments for everyone on the Omniweb,” said Jacobo Salvador Ortiz Hansen, CEO & Co-Founder of Kynesys.xyz. “This is the dawn of naming for true interoperability.”

“With .DEMOS, we are giving builders the identity layer they deserve, so that collaboration, not isolation, becomes the default,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable.

.DEMOS is positioned as the go-to domain for developers working on cross-chain applications, projects bridging Web2 and Web3, data marketplaces and attestation services, and communities focused on collaboration across ecosystems. Innovators building toward the Omniweb vision now have a dedicated identity space that reflects their mission.

Kynesys.xyz is pioneering the Omniweb through Demos, which delivers cross-network interoperability and data attestation. Unstoppable, a leader in Web3 naming and digital identity, enables decentralized naming systems and tools that give users ownership of their digital identity.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/



About Kynesys.xyz :

Kynesys Labs is pioneering the Omniweb through the Demos Network, delivering cross-network interoperability and a unified identity layer that empowers developers and users alike.

Find out more at https://demos.sh



