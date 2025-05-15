DigiCert and Panasonic Industry Europe Join Forces to Simplify and Accelerate Adoption of Matter Smart Home Device Certification

Lehi, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced it has partnered with Panasonic Industry Europe to integrate DigiCert® Device Trust Manager with Panasonic’s PAN-MaX intelligent manufacturing service for seamless Matter certification of interoperable smart home devices. The integration provides manufacturers with a faster, more efficient process for delivering secure, standards-compliant devices to market.

The partnership comes at a critical time as smart home device manufacturers face rising pressure to meet security, compliance, and interoperability demands amid rapid market growth. With the global smart home market projected to grow from $147.52 billion in 2025 to $633.20 billion by 2032 (CAGR of 23.1%, per Fortune Business Insights), the integration of DigiCert Device Trust Manager with Panasonic’s PAN-MaX service streamlines Matter certification and accelerates delivery of secure, standards-compliant devices.

“DigiCert is a key contributor to Matter and one of the few trusted authorities that can issue Matter device attestation certificates,” said Kevin Hilscher, Senior Director, Product Management at DigiCert. “Through our partnership with Panasonic Industry Europe, customers can now request certificates instantly through a fully automated system, eliminating extra steps and streamlining security. The process helps manufacturers focus on innovation, ensuring that security and Matter certification accelerate business rather than slow it down.”

“The smart home revolution requires a foundation of trust to thrive,” said Chetan Joshi, Lead Product Manager at Panasonic Industry Europe. “Panasonic Industry Europe and DigiCert are setting a new standard for trust, where smart home devices aren’t just connected, but secure and certified from the moment they’re built. By combining Panasonic’s innovative PAN-MaX certification service with DigiCert’s industry-leading attestation services, we’re making sure manufacturers have an effortless path to Matter certification without trading speed for security.”

For years, manufacturers have struggled with integrating security and certification into production. Too often, they’re treated as an afterthought, leading to costly delays and compliance challenges. By integrating DigiCert Device Trust Manager with PAN-MaX, manufacturers receive:

Automatic device attestation certificate (DAC) issuance: Certificates are requested and applied in real-time, without manual intervention and DAC provide encryption, identity, and authentication to devices.

Built-in security and compliance: Wireless modules are Matter-ready, with authentication built in from day one.

Faster time-to-market: No more waiting for manual certificate approvals. Security happens on the production line.

About Matter

Matter is the interoperability standard launched by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and developed by the biggest names in smart home technology, including CSA members DigiCert and Panasonic. Matter aims to create a universal language that allows smart devices to communicate across ecosystems like Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

For manufacturers, Matter compliance isn’t just a feature —it’s a requirement. Every Matter device must have a Device Attestation Certificate (DAC), a digital proof of compliance issued by a CSA-approved Product Attestation Authority (PAA). DigiCert is a PAA with many Matter certification customers. Without a DAC, a device simply won’t function within a Matter ecosystem, creating delays, challenges and missed opportunities in an ultra-competitive market.

