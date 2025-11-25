DigiCert Selected by Jisc to Advance Digital Trust Across UK Education and Research

London, UK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, has been selected by Jisc, the UK’s national digital, data and technology agency for education and research, to help secure the future of the UK’s connected learning ecosystem. DigiCert will support the UK education and research community in protecting sensitive data against emerging cyber threats and building the foundations for secure collaboration and innovation.

Through Jisc’s national procurement framework, member institutions can now adopt DigiCert’s digital trust solutions without running their own procurement processes. The framework complies with UK public procurement legislation and includes a pre-assessed agreement covering DigiCert’s financial standing, technical capability and sector experience. This streamlined approach gives Jisc members faster access to world-class PKI, TLS and certificate lifecycle management solutions, while saving time, reducing costs and simplifying administration.

“At Jisc, our role is to empower the education and research community to use technology safely and effectively,” said Peter Atkins, Head of service management, Trust & Identity, Jisc. “DigiCert’s platform ensures our members have trusted access to proven security solutions that protect data, safeguard networks and support innovation across UK education.”

“We’re proud to work with Jisc to help organisations strengthen security and compliance across their digital ecosystems,” said Paul Holt, GVP EMEA at DigiCert. “Our mission is to make it easier for organisations to secure their people, data and infrastructure with digital trust technologies that support the vital work of educators and researchers.”

Jisc provides digital infrastructure, cyber-security, licensing and strategic technology services to all publicly funded universities and colleges in the UK. Its frameworks enable institutions to access vetted suppliers and best-value agreements that simplify procurement while ensuring compliance and trust. The new agreement with DigiCert reflects Jisc’s continuing commitment to supporting digital transformation and protecting the UK’s education and research community.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert® ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management, to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, AI content and agents. Learn why more than 100,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.

About Jisc

For more than 30 years, Jisc has pioneered digital solutions for UK education and research, transforming how knowledge is created, shared and used. As a not-for-profit membership organisation, we deliver value in four key areas. We provide digital, data and technology solutions to meet sector-specific needs; we save our members money through sustainable shared services; we build communities for shared learning; and we offer intelligence on emerging trends to future-proof our members. At our core is the world-class Janet Network, the UK's national research and education infrastructure. We provide secure, high-speed connectivity, along with cyber security and identity services, to 18 million users in universities, colleges, schools and research bodies throughout the UK. Guided by our values of leadership, responsibility, connection and progress, we’re working with our members to build a better digital future for education, research and innovation.

