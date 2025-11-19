DigiCert Joins F5 ADSP Partner Program to Elevate Application Security and Delivery

Lehi, Utah, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced that it has joined the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) Partner Program as a Select Partner. As part of this program, DigiCert is working with F5 to deliver integrated solutions that enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and simplify multicloud operations for enterprise customers.

DigiCert brings automated certificate lifecycle management, centralized visibility, and policy-driven cryptographic governance through DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager into the F5 ADSP ecosystem to provide enterprise customers with seamless, end-to-end certificate automation, stronger identity assurance, and simplified compliance across distributed and multicloud environments. The collaboration between F5 and DigiCert aligns with a shared mission to support enterprises with the tools they need to innovate securely and thrive in a multicloud-connected world.

“As enterprises continue to scale across hybrid and multicloud environments, the need for unified visibility, automation, and cryptographic governance has never been greater,” said Anthony Ricci, VP of Global Solutions Engineering at DigiCert. “Our collaboration with F5 brings DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager into the F5 ADSP ecosystem, giving customers a seamless way to automate certificate management, strengthen identity assurance, and simplify compliance, ultimately helping them build and deliver applications with greater speed, security, and confidence.”

The F5 ADSP Partner Program is designed to cultivate a sophisticated ecosystem of technology partners that extend the capabilities of the F5 platform. In today’s fast-evolving IT environments, organizations grapple with the complexity of adopting and integrating innovative solutions across hybrid and multicloud architectures. Through the F5 ADSP and its ecosystem of technology allies, enterprises gain access to validated solutions that fill gaps, simplify buying decisions, and accelerate business outcomes.

“F5 customers rely on us to provide simplified, scalable, and robust application delivery and security in increasingly complex IT environments,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at F5. “The F5 ADSP Partner Program strengthens this foundation by introducing validated solutions that seamlessly integrate with the F5 ADSP. By fostering collaboration within this ecosystem, we’re enabling customers to achieve faster adoption, enhanced security, and unrivaled operational efficiency while driving their digital transformation forward.”

About F5 ADSP Partner Program

The F5 ADSP Partner Program supports two tiers of engagement: Member Partners, who receive access to self-service resources, and Select Partners, who deliver deeper technical alignment, strategic integrations, and joint go-to-market capabilities. For customers, these partnerships translate into interoperable, pre-validated solutions that simplify adoption, reduce operational complexity, and drive accelerated business outcomes. To learn more about the program, visit www.f5.com .

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management, to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, AI content and agents. Learn why more than 100,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.