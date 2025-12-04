DigiCert Forecasts the Security Priorities Poised to Define 2026

Lehi, Utah, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today unveiled its 2026 Security Predictions, forecasting how AI, quantum computing, and automation will reshape global trust frameworks. The predictions highlight a pivotal shift toward AI integrity, resilience, and quantum readiness as core tenets of intelligent trust. DigiCert’s full predictions and outlook for the new year can be found at DigiCert’s blog.



1. AI Integrity Becomes the New Trust Standard

AI authenticity will overtake data confidentiality as the top enterprise trust concern. Organizations will require verifiable identity, provenance, and tracking for every model, dataset, and autonomous agent.



2. Resilience Becomes the New Compliance

Resilience will shift from an IT goal to a board-level mandate as regulations like Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and new global standards tighten expectations. Organizations will be required to prove that their DNS, identity, and certificate systems can withstand disruption, with uptime and recoverability directly tied to financial and operational stability.



3. Automation Accelerates as Certificate Lifespans Shrink

With TLS certificate lifetimes reducing to 200 days as part of the phased reduction to 47 days, the effort associated with manual renewal doubles. Organizations will adopt full-stack automation to eliminate outages and create self-healing trust ecosystems.

4. Quantum Computing Puts Encryption on Notice

The first practical quantum computer capable of solving meaningful problems will emerge. Organizations beginning their initial pilots will discover interoperability hurdles as certificate and software ecosystems adapt to quantum-safe requirements.



5. Content Authenticity Moves from Principle to Policy

Governments and major platforms will begin enforcing C2PA for AI-generated and edited content. Watermarking and cryptographic provenance will become required for distribution across news, social, and commerce.



6. Federated PKI Reinvented for the Post-Chrome Era

Organizations will modernize private PKI as Chrome phases out legacy client authentication and Microsoft sunsets old CA architectures. Identity will shift toward cloud-native, automated, and passwordless trust models.



7. Email Trust Redefined: Verified Identities Take the Lead

AI-driven phishing will push enterprises to standardize on Verified Mark Certificates and strict DMARC enforcement. Verified sender identity will become the baseline expectation for secure, enterprise-grade communication.



8. Machine Identities Outnumber Humans 100:1, and PQC Becomes Mandatory

Connected devices and AI agents will surpass human identities by two orders of magnitude. PQC-ready identity frameworks will become mandatory as standards bodies embed quantum-safe algorithms into device ecosystems.

“Security in 2026 won’t just be about protecting systems, it will be about proving integrity across every digital interaction,” said Jason Sabin, Chief Technology Officer at DigiCert. “As AI accelerates, machine identities multiply, and quantum computing advances, intelligent trust will become the foundation that keeps businesses resilient, verifiable, and secure. The organizations that embrace automation, provenance, and quantum-safe readiness now will define the trust landscape for the next decade.”

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management, to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, AI content and agents. Learn why more than 100,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.

