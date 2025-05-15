Foley Catheter Market Size to Hit USD 2.84 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.37% CAGR, Driven by Rising Geriatric Population and Urological Conditions – SNS Insider

Austin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foley Catheter Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to a recent report published by SNS Insider, the Foley Catheter Market was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period of 2024–2032”

The foley catheter market is driving due to the increased incidence of related diseases (urological diseases like urinary incontinence and retention), the increasing prevalence of the aging population, and growing hospitalization rates. Advancements in catheter materials and design technology are increasing patient comfort and reducing the chance of infection, additionally fueling market growth.





Get a Sample Report of Foley Catheter Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3466

Foley Catheter Market Overview

The global market for Foley catheters is growing at a steady pace due to the growing incidence of chronic urological disorders and the increasing geriatric population who are more prone to urinary incontinence and bladder dysfunction. Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home health care are seeing increased use of Foley catheters, in particular the extended-dwelling versions. Furthermore, there has been ongoing invention of catheter design, including antimicrobial agents, and silicon-based products, which have advanced prevention of infection and patient care. Furthermore, increased healthcare infrastructure in developing regions has facilitated market penetration and adoption.

In the US, the Foley catheter industry was USD 0.45 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 0.75 billion by 2032. The US market is growing due to the increasing number of surgical treatments, the availability of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, and awareness about the health of the urinary system. Reimbursements from the Government and private insurance also influence the abundant use of Foley catheters in both inpatient and outpatient environments.

Key Foley Catheter Companies Profiled in the Report

Advin Health Care (Silicone Foley Catheter, Latex Foley Catheter, 3-Way Foley Catheter)​

Angiplast Pvt Ltd (Foley Catheter 100% Silicone)​

Bactiguard AB (BIP Foley Catheter – Latex, BIP Foley Catheter – Silicone)​

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Folysil Silicone Foley Catheter, Ureofix Foley Catheter)​

Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard) (Bardex Lubricath Foley Catheter, Bardex I.C. Foley Catheter)​

Cardinal Health (Dover Hydrogel Coated Latex Foley Catheter, Dover 100% Silicone Foley Catheter)​

Coloplast Corp. (SpeediCath Compact Catheter, Self-Cath Straight Tip Catheter)​

ConvaTec Group Plc (GentleCath Glide Catheter, Flexi-Seal SIGNAL Fecal Management Catheter)​

Cook Medical (Silicone Foley Catheter, Hydrogel-Coated Latex Foley Catheter)​

GWS Surgicals LLP (Silicone Foley Catheter, Latex Foley Catheter)​

HEMC (Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company) (Silicone Foley Catheter, Latex Foley Catheter)​

Medline Industries, LP (Silicone-Elastomer Coated Foley Catheter, 100% Silicone Foley Catheter)​

Optimum Medical Limited (Actreen Hi-Lite Cath, Actreen Mini Cath)​

Polymedicure (Polytip Foley Catheter, Silicon Foley Catheter)​

Ribbel International Limited (Silkygold Foley Catheter, All Silicone Foley Balloon Catheter)​

Sterimed Group (Silicone Foley Catheter, Latex Foley Catheter)​

SunMed (Silicone Foley Catheter, Latex Foley Catheter)​

Teleflex Incorporated (Rüsch Gold Foley Catheter, Rüsch Silkolatex Foley Catheter)​

Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd. (Silicone Foley Catheter, Latex Foley Catheter)​

Wellspect HealthCare AB (LoFric Origo Catheter, LoFric Sense Catheter)

Foley Catheter Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.63 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.84 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.37% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing Integration of Sensor-Enabled Smart Catheters to Support Real-Time Monitoring and Improve Patient Outcomes in Healthcare Settings

Segment Insights

By Product Type:

2-way Foley catheters had the highest market share in 2023 and represented 55.2% of the market. They are the most commonly used catheters for routine drainage in the primary as well as the secondary categories, because of their simplicity and cheapness. Their universality for use in more than one care setting makes them the likely choice for the majority of urinary catheters.

The 3-way Foley catheter is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type. Generally, the 3-way Foley Catheter is most commonly used during post-urological surgeries, and for CBI (Continuous Bladder Irrigation) patients. An increase in the number of prostate surgeries has led to an increased utilization.

By Material:

By type, silicone catheters captured the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 59.4% share, due to their biocompatibility, less encrustation, and longer indwelling time as compared to latex catheters. These catheters are ideal for latex allergies or catheterization over an extended period.

The hydrogel-coated latex catheters are expected to have the fastest-growing material segment. Better lubricity, comfort, and cost advantages over silicone are all helping to drive adoption, especially in more price-sensitive markets.

By Indication:

Urine incontinence held 46.7% of the Foley catheter market in 2024. High incidence in elderly and post-surgery patients is the major factor boosting the growth of the market.

The fastest growing indication is for urinary retention. A rising number of neurological cases, men with enlarged prostates, and conditions of trauma that result in retention have been increasing the segment.

By End-user:

Hospitals led the market in 2023 with a 62.8% share owing to the excessive number of catheterizations in surgical settings, inpatient settings, and ICUs. The presence of trained health professionals in hospitals also contributes to the use of hospital-based catheters.

Among end-users, the home-based care segment is the fastest-growing end-user segment. The increase in home therapy and change in patient choice for less invasive treatment modalities are further driving the trend towards domiciliary catheterisation.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Foley Catheter Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3466

Foley Catheter Market Segmentation

By Product Type

2-way Foley Catheters

3-way Foley Catheters

4-way Foley Catheters

By Material

Silicone Foley Catheters

Latex Foley Catheters

By Indication

Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate Gland/BPH

Spinal Cord Injury

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Long Term Care Facilities

Others

Regional Insights

North America led the global Foley catheter market in 2023, accounting for 36.4% of total revenue. The region’s dominance is due to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher surgical volumes, and strong reimbursement systems. The presence of major market players and ongoing product innovations also contributes to its lead.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of urological health, and increased access to healthcare services in countries like China and India are major growth drivers. Additionally, expanding elderly populations in the region are contributing to higher Foley catheter utilization.

Recent Developments in the Foley Catheter Market

January 2025 – Dr. Bruce Gardner , Sanford Health, achieved FDA approval for a modified Foley catheter design that prevents injury from forced removal, integrating a deflatable balloon via a metal filament. InnoCare Urologics plans targeted hospital distribution in 2025.

, Sanford Health, achieved FDA approval for a modified Foley catheter design that prevents injury from forced removal, integrating a deflatable balloon via a metal filament. InnoCare Urologics plans targeted hospital distribution in 2025. January 2025 – UNOQUIP GmbH launched a new postoperative silicone Foley catheter range worldwide, including 2-way and 3-way catheters for efficient drainage and haemostasis, compliant with EU MDR regulations.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting for Market

Over 423 million individuals globally were estimated to suffer from urinary incontinence in 2023, with higher prevalence rates observed in women and elderly populations, significantly influencing Foley catheter demand.

North America performed approximately 9.8 million Foley catheterizations in hospitals and long-term care facilities, while Asia Pacific recorded over 12.5 million procedures due to higher patient volumes in populous nations.

Approximately 63% of Foley catheters used in 2023 were deployed in hospital inpatient settings, with 21% in long-term care facilities and 16% in home healthcare services, indicating growing decentralization of care.

Nearly 75% of hospital-acquired urinary tract infections were attributed to catheter use, with Foley catheters being the primary contributors, highlighting the need for antimicrobial innovations.

Global spending on urological consumables—including Foley catheters—surpassed USD 9.3 billion in 2023, with government healthcare systems contributing 52%, private insurers 31%, and out-of-pocket expenses 17%.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3466

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Regulatory Landscape and Compliance Overview

5.2 Environmental Impact and Disposal Practices

5.3 Patent Analysis and Innovation Trends

5.4 Clinical Trial and Efficacy Outcome Review

5.5 Demographic and Patient Population Insights

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Foley Catheter Market by Product Type

8. Foley Catheter Market by Material

9. Foley Catheter Market by Indication

10. Foley Catheter Market by End-user

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Related Reports

Urinary Catheters Market Report

Intravenous Catheters Market Report

NICU Catheters Market Report

Pediatric Catheter Market Report

Urology Devices Market Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.